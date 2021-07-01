Sports Illustrated home
Cal Opens as a Slight Betting Favorite in  Opener Against Nevada

Opening lines listed for Pac-12 teams' first games of 2021 college football season
Cal’s 2021 football season does not begin for another two months, but BetOnline.ag has made the Golden Bears a slight favorite in their opener against Nevada

BetOnline this week provided betting lines for most of the college football games on the opening weekend of the college football season as well as the handful of games that will be played the previous week.

The site lists Cal as a two-point favorite in its Sept. 4 opener against Nevada in Berkeley.

Nevada finished 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the Mountain West Conference last season, and Athlon magazine picks the Wolf Pack to win the West division of the Mountain West Conference this season.

The game against Cal features an intriguing matchup of quarterbacks. Chase Garbers enters his fourth season as the Golden Bears’ starting quarterback, and Nevada’s Carson Strong was the Mountain West offensive player of the year in 2020 when he threw 27 touchdown passes with just four interceptions.

The betting lines might change as game day approaches, but here are BetOnline.ag’s opening lines for the opening games of Pac-12 teams.

Saturday, August 28

Hawai'i at UCLA (-10½)

Saturday, September 4

Nevada at California (-2)

Stanford vs. Kansas State (-2) at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Fresno State at Oregon (-20½)

San José State at USC (-17)

Oregon State at Purdue (-7½)

LSU (-5) at UCLA

BYU (-9½) vs Arizona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Utah State at Washington State (-11½)

No lines were provided for four Pac-12 openers against FCS opponents: Weber State at Utah on September 2, Southern Utah at Arizona State on September 2, Northern Colorado at Colorado on September 3, and Montana at Washington on September 4.

Cover photo of Nevada quarterback Carson Strong by Brian Losness, USA TODAY Sports

