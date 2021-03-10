FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Cal Spring Football Game Reportedly Set for March 20

Final practice of spring ball will be televised by Pac-12 Networks
Cal will hold its spring football game on Saturday, March 20, at 2 p.m., according to a Tweet on the Cal Football Recruiting Twitter account.

That is scheduled to be the last day of Cal's spring football workouts and also marks the start of Cal's spring break, which officially begins March 22.

The Golden Bears' spring game will be televised by Pac-12 Networks, so the media and the public will get their first looks at what Cal has in store for the 2021 season.

It's unclear what Cal will do for its spring game, but it is unlikely to be a regular football game in the traditional sense.  It's more likely to be a series of situational plays, although there may be some game-like series as well.

In any case, it will provide an opportunity to look at the players competing to be the backup quarterback behind Chase Garbers.  Zach Johnson, Spencer Brasch and Robby Rowell are the three players vying for that backup job.

Three wide receivers who were freshmen in 2020 -- Tommy Christakos, Jeremiah Hunter and Justin Richard Baker -- performed well in Cal's March 6 scrimmage, so they deserve scrutiny during the spring game as well.

Tight end Jermaine Terry, a freshman who enrolled at Cal in January, is also worth watching, as is inside linebacker Trey Paster, who is making the transition from safety to inside linebacker.

Cover photo of Monroe Young, Jeremiah Hunter and Justin Richard Baker celebrating during March 6 scrimmage is by Al Sermeno/KLC Fotos

