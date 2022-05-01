No position battles were settled but Justin Wilcox was pleased with the event.

Cal wrapped up spring ball on a warm Saturday afternoon with a 65-play scrimmage that probably didn’t settle any position duels but entertained a Memorial Stadium crowd of about 3,000 fans.

Players and coaches spent 30 minutes signing autographs and posing for photos afterward, and coach Justin Wilcox called energy level “incredible.”

“It’s been so long since we’ve been able to do something like this. To get that many people here . . . the excitement from the fans. We had a ton of alumni here, old players. It’s awesome.

“That’s part of what makes college football so great is the passion in the fan base. It’s nice to be able to meet them face to face and shake their hands and tell them how much we appreciate them. I know the players really feed off that energy and so do I.”

Fans were not allowed at the spring game a year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and everyone acknowledged the difference.

“First of all, it was amazing to have so many people in the stadium. Especially because last year’s spring game we weren’t able to have people in here,” sophomore quarterback Zach Johnson said. “Just to have people out here cheering us on, it was so fun for us.”

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Mavin Anderson enjoyed signing autographs for fans but also got the chance to meet former Golden Bears great DeSean Jackson, who paid a visit to Berkeley for the occasion.

“The day overall was a real experience, from the beginning to the end. We had DeSean Jackson and Geoff McArthur in our receiver room beforehand. So that was really cool, just to chop it up with those guys.” Anderson said.

Anderson scored the first touchdown of the day, hauling in a 24-yard pass from Jack Plummer on the opening drive of the afternoon.

DeSean Jackson at Memorial Stadium Photo by Andrew Madsen, KLC fotos

“I actually came off the field after the touchdown and me and him were talking about the play.” Anderson said, referring to Jackson. “I told him what I was seeing out on the field. He was giving me some tips and pointers. It was a cool experience.”

The event wrapped up 15 practice sessions for the Bears, who are replacing starters up and down the lineup. Wilcox has consistently noted his encouragement with the team’s progress.

In terms of settling position battles, he and the coaching staff will evaluate the entire spring rather than assigning extra importance on Saturday’s controlled scrimmage, where quarterbacks wore yellow jerseys and could not be tackled.

Safety Miles Williams had a standout game with an interception and a sack. Placekicker Dario Longhetto was 3-for-3 on field goals, including from 44 and 49 yards.

Wilcox confirmed afterward that although reserve quarterback Ryan Glover took snaps during the scrimmage that he has entered the transfer portal and play elsewhere next fall.

Here are a few stats from Saturday’s game:

Passing

Jack Plummer: 6-for-8, 59 yards, 0 INT, 1 TD

Kai Millner: 5-for-16, 52 yards, 1 INT, 0 TD

Zach Johnson 3-for-3, 48 yards, 0 INT, 1 TD

Ryan Glover 1-for-2, 4 yards, 0 INT, 0 TD

Robby Newell 2-for-3, 2 yards, 0 INT, 0 TD

Rushing

Damien Moore: 4 rushes, 23 yards

Jadyn Ott: 6 rushes, 21 yards

DeCarlos Brooks: 2 rushes, 7 yards

Ashton Stredick 5 rushes, 56 yards, long of 40 yards

Beaux Tagaloa: 3 rushes, 10 yards, 1 TD

Receiving

Mavin Anderson: 2 receptions, 40 yards, 1 TD

Jake Muller: 2 receptions, 33 yards

Damien Moore: 2 receptions, 8 yards

Justin Richard Baker: 2 receptions, 14 yards, 1 TD

Christopher Street 2 receptions, 8 yards

J.Michael Sturdivant: 1 reception, 1 yards

Jeremiah Hunter: 1 reception, 5 yards

Cover photo of coach Justin Wilcox signing autographs

