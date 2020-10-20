Cal Football: Game Time Set for Nov. 27 Big Game Against Stanford

The starting time of Cal's season-opening game against Washington on Nov. 7 is still unknown, but we now know the starting time for the Friday, Nov. 27 Big Game against Stanford.

The Cal-Stanford game, which will be played in Berkeley the day after Thanksgiving, will kick off at 1 p.m. and is will be telvised by FOX.

A starting time for the Stanford game has been set because it is a Friday game. The Pac-12 and its television partners ESPN and FOX Sports announced on Tuesday the television networks and kickoff times for each of the conference's eight regular-season Friday games during the 2020 season.

Kickoff times and television broadcast networks for all Cal games other than the Stanford contest will be announced either six or 12 days in advance of the game.

Television is the only way to view Cal's games live this season. Under current state and Pac-12 protocols, fans will be not allowed to attend home games.

The Big Game will be the fourth game of Cal's seven-game conference-only 2020 schedule. In the past, Stanford and Cal had been reluctant to hold the Big Game on Thanksgiving weekend, but since fans are not allowed to attend the game, that concern may have been erased.

Radio broadcasts of all Cal football games can be heard live on KGO 810 AM, the Cal Bears Sports Network powered by Learfield IMG College, Sirius XM satellite radio and Calbears.com via TuneIn.

The Big Game is the only one of the eight Friday Pac-12 games that will definitely be played in the early afternoon. The Friday, Nov. 13, UCLA-Utah game and the Friday, Nov. 20, UCLA-Oregon game are both scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Friday, Dec. 4, Washington State-USC game will start at 6:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., and the two Friday, Dec. 11, games involving Arizona-Arizona State and Utah-Colorado will start at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The two other games that will be played on Nov. 27 -- Oregon-Oregon State and Washington-Washington State -- could be played at 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN/ABC.

This year's Cal-Stanford contest will the 123rd Big Game. The first Big Game was played in 1892, and the series is tied for the sixth-most-played active series between FBS teams.

Stanford holds a 64-47-11 alltime advantage, but the Golden Bears ended a nine-game Cardinal win streak in the series with a 24-20 victory at Stanford Stadium last season.

Cal has lost five straight games to Stanford in Berkeley, with the Bears' last home win in the series coming on Nov. 22, 2008.

After is opener at home against the Huskies, the Bears travel to Arizona State (Nov. 14) and Oregon State (Nov. 21) for back-to-back road contests before returning home to host Stanford. Cal wraps up the regular-season by hosting defending Pac-12 champion Oregon (Dec. 5) and traveling to Washington State (Dec. 12).

The Bears will play a seventh game the weekend of Dec. 18-19, either in the Pac-12 championship game or against a yet-to-be-determined South Division opponent.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.