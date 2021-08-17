Cal Will Open Against QB Projected to Be No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft

Cal’s pass defense will have a major challenge on its hands in the Golden Bears’ season-opener against Nevada on Sept. 4 in Berkeley. That's because Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft in the Sports Illustrated mock draft posted this week.

Here is what SI writer Jack Borowski said about Strong:

1. Detroit Lions, Carson Strong, QB, Nevada Carson Strong's accuracy and arm strength may make him the first overall pick in 2022. There is no clear-cut top quarterback as of now, but Strong has the tools to end up as the top one for the upcoming draft. His deep ball accuracy is phenomenal, and Strong took a massive leap in play from year one to two. If he takes another step forward, the tools are all there for a team to fall in love with him. Detroit has holes on the defensive side of the ball but getting the face of their franchise is the top priority for new General Manager Brad Holmes.

This mock draft is just an educated guess at this point, but projecting Strong as the possible No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Lions has two intriguing ramifications for Cal fans:

1. If Strong is to become the top pick he will need to have a big game against Cal in the opener. The Bears’ strength since Justin Wilcox arrived has been their defensive backs, with three of them taken in the past two NFL drafts. Cal has plenty of experience in its secondary against this season and will relish the challenge.

2. If Strong is taken by the Lions, it means Detroit finished with a lousy 2021 record and former Cal quarterback Jared Goff had a mediocre season in his first year with the Lions. Drafting Strong probably would mean the Lions would want to move on from Goff and replace him with Strong.

Cal could face three of the players projected to go in the first six picks in the Bears’ first six games of the 2021 season.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeux is the No. 5 pick in SI’s mock draft, and the Bears face the Ducks in Eugene, Ore., in a nationally televised (ESPN) Friday night game on October 15.

Here is what SI said about Thibodeaux, projected to be taken by Jacksonville:

The Jaguars have invested a lot in their defensive line, but if K'Lavon Chaisson doesn't improve next season, it will be hard for Urban Meyer to pass up on Thibodeaux. He is a great all-around player and has the chance to develop into one of the best pass rushers in the league. He isn't on the level of Myles Garrett or Chase Young, but he has shown the makings of a top-five pick.

Washington defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui is projected to be the sixth overall draft pick, and the Bears might face him when Cal faces the Huskies on Sept. 25 in Seattle.

Tupuola-Fetui is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, and it is uncertain whether he will be ready to play in the fourth game of the season, against Cal.

SI had this to say about Tupuola-Fetui, projected to be taken by the Philadelphia Eagles:

Washington Huskies Head Coach Jimmy Lake said that he expects Tupuola-Fetui to return this season from an off-season Achilles tear. Last year, Tupuola-Fetui was arguably the best edge defender in the nation. He had seven sacks in four games and dominated his competition every week. At 280 pounds, Tupuola-Fetui moves like a 245-pound linebacker, yet he is extremely strong, consistently winning with power. Washington has him drop back into coverage, where he shows just how good of an athlete he is. The Eagles love to add to their edge group, and Tupuola-Fetui could end up being their future at the position.

