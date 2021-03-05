Report: Cal to Add UNLV Assistant Tre Watson as Defensive Backs Coach

Justin Wilcox reportedly is in the process of completing his Cal football coaching staff by hiring of UNLV assistant Tre Watson as the Bears' new defensive backs coach.

Wilcox and Watson are working to finalize a deal that will bring Watson to Cal, according to Football Scoop, based on sources.

Watson will replace Marcel Yates, who left Cal to become the defensive backs coach at Oregon.

The hiring of Watson will be the last of three assistant coaches and a strength coach who had to be replaced by Wilcox. Keith Heyward was hired as outside linebackers coach to replace Tim DeRuyter, who left Cal to become Oregon's offensive coordinator. A week ago, Cal hired Geep Chryst as its tight ends coach to replace Marques Tuiasosopo, who left Cal to become Rice's offensive coordinator. Brian Johnson was named Cal's new strength and conditioning coach after Torre Becton left Cal to become the strength and conditioning coach at Texas.

Cal's new defensive backs coach has the same name as former Cal running back Tre Watson, who later transferred to Texas, but it is not the same person, nor are the two related.

The Tre Watson being added to the Cal staff came to Washington as a walk-on player when Wilcox was the Huskies defensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013. Keith Heyward and Peter Sirmon were also on the Huskies coaching staff at the time.

Watson was a defensive graduate assistant at Oregon and 2018 and 2019 when Heyward was the Ducks defensive backs coach.

In 2020, Watson moved on to UNLV where he was the defensive backs coach, working primarily with cornerbacks.

A Las Vegas Sun story in October 2020 called the then-29-year-old Watson "one of football's rising coaching stars."

A September 2020 report by 247 Sports included Watson in a story about the top 30 rising coaching stars under the age of 30.

It said this about Watson:

Watson spent the last two years as a graduate assistant at Oregon, where he worked with the defensive backs, many of which are likely to be drafted come 2021. Sources around that program say Watson made a huge impact in that room. Watson played the final season of his playing career at Washington, earning a scholarship as a walk-on after transferring from Central Washington. Watson moved to UNLV with former Ducks defensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo.

