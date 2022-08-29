Cal Leads Pac-12 in Number of Players on ESPN Top 100 NFL Players

ESPN.com released its projection of the top 100 NFL players in 2022 on Monday, and Cal has more representatives on the list than any other Pac-12 school.

Three Golden Bears were named to ESPN’s top 100. Two of them moved up in the rankings from last year, and the third stayed the same.

Here are the number players on ESPN’s top 100 NFL players from each Pac-12 school:

Cal – 3

Washington – 2

Oregon – 2

Oregon State – 1

Colorado – 1

Stanford – 1

Utah – 0

USC – 0

UCLA – 0

Arizona State – 0

Arizona – 0

Washington State -- 0

The fact that Utah and USC have no representatives on this list is interesting.

Utah has finished first in its division three of the past four seasons. It won the Pac-12 title last year and is the favorite to do it again in 2022. But no standout NFL players.

USC has been a breeding ground for NFL stars over the years, with countless former Trojans going on to become NFL stars. But at the moment, not a single former USC player ranks among the projected top 100 NFL players for 2022. That says something about the state of USC football.

The relatively low number of top-100 players from the Pac-12 says something about the conference.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes owns the top spot on ESPN’s ranking, and Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is No. 2, but next is former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, who occupies the same No. 3 slot he did last year. ESPN is projecting he will throw 33 touchdown passes with seven interceptions and that he loves challenges, like the one he faces this season.

Two other ex-Golden Bears, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, are also among the top 100 again, and both made a significant jump up in the rankings. Allen moved up 16 spots from last year to No. 49, and Jordan advanced 18 slots to 76th. That’s interesting considering both are at an age when a player’s skills typically decline. In fact, all three Cal representatives are at least 30 years old.

Alabama and Ohio State have the most representatives, with seven apiece.

Here are the top 13 schools in number of top-100 players, and you will note it correlates pretty well with the school’s typical national ranking – with the exception of Cal and Maryland.

Alabama – 7

Ohio State – 7

Oklahoma – 5

Clemson – 5

Wisconsin – 4

LSU – 4

Florida State – 4

Mississippi State – 4

Cal – 3

Georgia – 3

Texas A&M -- 3

Maryland – 3

Mississippi – 3

.

Here are the ESPN comments of the three former Cal players on the list:

3. Aaron Rodgers QB Packers Age: 38 2021 rank: 3 This might be Rodgers' most challenging season. He lost his favorite receiver, All-Pro Davante Adams, and his primary deep threat, Marquez Valdes-Scantlin. But anyone who understands what motivates Rodgers knows he loves being told he can't do something. He has carried the chip-on-his-shoulder approach to four NFL MVPs. There has been no visible decline in his skills, and he has expressed contentment in his personal and professional life. Signature stat: Over the past two seasons, Rodgers has thrown 85 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Of all QBs to throw at least 500 passes in that span, his 9.44 touchdown/interception ratio ranks first by a wide margin. The ratio is the best ever in a two-season span with a minimum of 1,000 pass attempts. Rodgers, in fact, occupies spots 1-3 on the list. What they are saying: "You guys that have been around here a long time [know] he never lacks for motivation. He's very unique in his ability to look at things and create challenges for himself. I think he's excited to take on this one." -- Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst 2022 projection: 4,147 passing yards, 33 TDs, 7 INTs (138 yards/2 TDs rushing)

.

49. Keenan Allen WR Chargers Age: 30 2021 rank: 65 Entering his 10th NFL season and coming off a 1,138-receiving yard season with six touchdowns, Allen shows no signs of slowing. He continues to provide an example and set the tone for younger teammates. Allen is Herbert's go-to target, and their connection is bound to grow stronger in a third season (and the second in coordinator Joe Lombardi's offense). Signature stat: Allen has had at least 90 receptions and 900 receiving yards in five straight seasons, one shy of tying the longest streak in NFL history with Antonio Brown (2013-2018) and Torry Holt (2002-2007). He is also the only player in the NFL to have at least 100 receptions in each of the past three seasons. What they are saying: "Keenan Allen was always one of the standards in the NFL at receiver, but I think he continues to improve as a player. It's not just like, 'Oh, it's the same old Keenan.' No, it's a better Keenan. Keenan has continued to improve. I really appreciate the example he sets." -- Chargers coach Brandon Staley 2022 projection: 93 receptions, 1,028 yards, 7 TDs

.

76. Cameron Jordan DE Saints Age: 33 2021 rank: 94 Jordan was out for Week 1 of 2021 (the first missed game of his career) because of COVID-19 protocols and then went on a tear to end the season -- tallying 8.5 sacks in the final four games to finish with 12.5. Jordan's numbers dipped in 2020 after three straight years as an All-Pro with double digit sacks, but his finish to last season suggests he has more left in the tank at age 33. Signature stat: Jordan has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past five seasons and has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. His 107 sacks and 43 batted passes since entering the NFL in 2011 both rank third in the league over that span. What they are saying: "He's technically sound, you can tell watching him. ... He's basically a step ahead of everyone he's going against. He knows what he's going to do if a tackle does this or that. Just his technique and everything he does. You can tell he's been around a while and he's really good at it." -- Saints left tackleTrevor Penning. 2022 Projection: 9 sacks, 54 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes is by Denny Medley, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport