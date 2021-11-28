Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal Football Game Thread: Bears Need Victory vs. UCLA to Keep Bowl Hopes Afloat

    A winner in three of their past four games, the Bears face the high-scoring Bruins.
    Author:

    This was expected to be Cal’s final game on its regular-season schedule.

    Now the Bears (4-6, 3-4 Pac-12) are hoping to play twice more after tonight’s game vs. UCLA (7-4, 5-3) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

    Cal is chasing bowl eligibility and the most direct route to the postseason requires wins over the Bruins and over USC back in Berkeley next Saturday.

    There is also a chance the Bears could get a bowl spot with a 5-7 record, but that only happens if there aren’t 84 teams with at least six wins to fill the 42 bowl games. Here’s more on how that process could work.

    Coach Justin Wilcox, in the video at the top of this story, says there would be very little talk this week about the bowl picture.

    Cal will need to reverse recent history to get past the Bruins. UCLA won last year in Pasadena and has claimed six of the past eight meetings.

    UCLA wins the coin flip and elects to receive the opening

    .

    Read More

    Here’s some pregame reading as you await tonight’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1:

    For our game preview, click here.

    Freshman cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns has made a big contribution perhaps sooner than expected

    Senior Marcel Dancy stayed ready and helped Cal beat Stanford 41-11 in last week’s 124th Big Game

    Here’s our conversation with a UCLA beat writer, who answers 5 Questions about the Bruins

    Changes played a role in Cal’s defense making big improvement from the first month of the season

    Check back for pregame updates and our in-game thread.

    Cover photo of Cal tight end Jake Tonges by Stan Szeto, USA Today

    Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

    Cal tight end Jake Tonges (85) against Stanford
    Football

    Cal Football Game Thread: Bears Need Victory vs. UCLA to Keep Bowl Hopes Afloat

    38 seconds ago
    Jayda Curry drives to the basket
    Basketball

    Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Fall to Mississippi for First Loss

    1 hour ago
    Cal coach Mark Fox
    Basketball

    Cal Basketball Looking for Momentum Heading into Two Pac-12 Games Next Week

    5 hours ago
    zack follett
    Football

    An Uplifting Story Involving Former Cal Linebacker Zack Follett

    8 hours ago
    Chip Kelly Jayne Kamin-Oncea 2
    Football

    Cal Football Preview Box: Bears Face UCLA Saturday Night

    Nov 26, 2021
    Cal bowl chances
    Football

    Cal Might Get a Bowl Bid With a 5-7 Record, or Not Get One With 6-6 Mark

    Nov 26, 2021
    Cal freshman cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns III
    Football

    Cal Secondary Gets an Early Boost from Freshman Corner Lu-Magia Hearns III

    Nov 26, 2021
    Desean Jackson Tim Heitman
    Football

    Cal in NFL: DeSean Jackson, Jared Goff Have Big Games, but One Loses

    Nov 26, 2021