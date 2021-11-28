Cal Football Game Thread: Bears Need Victory vs. UCLA to Keep Bowl Hopes Afloat

A winner in three of their past four games, the Bears face the high-scoring Bruins.

This was expected to be Cal’s final game on its regular-season schedule.

Now the Bears (4-6, 3-4 Pac-12) are hoping to play twice more after tonight’s game vs. UCLA (7-4, 5-3) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Cal is chasing bowl eligibility and the most direct route to the postseason requires wins over the Bruins and over USC back in Berkeley next Saturday.

There is also a chance the Bears could get a bowl spot with a 5-7 record, but that only happens if there aren’t 84 teams with at least six wins to fill the 42 bowl games. Here’s more on how that process could work.

Coach Justin Wilcox, in the video at the top of this story, says there would be very little talk this week about the bowl picture.

Cal will need to reverse recent history to get past the Bruins. UCLA won last year in Pasadena and has claimed six of the past eight meetings.

UCLA wins the coin flip and elects to receive the opening

.

Here’s some pregame reading as you await tonight’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1:

For our game preview, click here.

Freshman cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns has made a big contribution perhaps sooner than expected

Senior Marcel Dancy stayed ready and helped Cal beat Stanford 41-11 in last week’s 124th Big Game

Here’s our conversation with a UCLA beat writer, who answers 5 Questions about the Bruins

Changes played a role in Cal’s defense making big improvement from the first month of the season

Cover photo of Cal tight end Jake Tonges by Stan Szeto, USA Today

