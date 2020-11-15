SI.com
CalSportsReport
Cal Starting Nose Guard Aaron Maldonado Unavailable for UCLA Game

Aaron Maldonado (97)Photo by James Snook - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Cal will have two defensive linemen unavailable for Sunday mornings 9 a.m. game against UCLA, Cal announced about 30 minutes before the game.

Nose guards Aaron Maldonado and Stanley McKenzie will not play, although the reasons for their absences was not disclosed.

All the Bears' defensive linemen had been under quarantine last week for contact tracing as a result of a positive COVID-19 test result by one of the defensive linemen.

Maldonado was scheduled to be a starter on Cal's three-man front, and McKenzie, a freshman, was his backup.

As a result of Maldonando's absence, Brett Johnson, who was scheduled to start at defensive end, is expected to move over to the starting nose guard spot, a position he played as a starter last season as a freshman. J.H. Tevis, listed as a backup to Johnson at defensive end, will start at a defensive end spot against the Bruins, with Zeandae Johnson manning the other defensive end spot as scheduled.

The Bears' game against UCLA was arranged on Friday, after UCLA's game against Utah and Cal's game against Arizona State were canceled for virus-related issues at Utah and Arizona State.

The Cal-UCLA game is being televised on FS1.

