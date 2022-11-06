Cal Football: USC Game Thread

If you’re looking for a reason to feel comfortable about Cal trying beating a Top-10 opponent on the road, you’re going to need to have a big-picture point of view.

The Bears, who are facing No. 9 USC tonight at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, haven’t won on the road vs. a Top-10 foe since — get ready — 1951.

Our thanks to my former long-term colleague Jon Wilner for this remarkable tidbit.

For those of you who are math-impaired, that was 71 years ago. The Bears wrapped up an 8-2 season under Pappy Waldorf with a 20-7 road victory in the Big Game against Stanford.

One big difference between then and now is that Cal team entered the game ranked 19th nationally — they finished at No. 12 These Bears are 3-5 overall, 1-4 in Pac-12 play and have lost four games in a row.

Senior wide receiver Monroe Young talks in the video at the top of this story about the Bears' continued belief in their chances to find success. No in in the Cal locker room has quit, he says.

Maybe it will help tonight that the Bears are planning to wear 1975-era throwback jersey, such as the one safety Daniel Scott is wearing in the cover photo.

We’ll be back with updates all night, but in the meantime, here’s some pre-game reading to get you ready:

— Our game preview story, with just about everything you need to know

— Will this be the last time the Bears face USC at the L.A Coliseum?

— We sought out a USC beat writer to answer 5 Questions about the Trojans

— Here’s where Cal and USC reside in this week’s SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

— QB Jack Plummer has been roughed up a bit this season but will start against the Trojans

Cover photo of Cal safety Daniel Scott courtesy of Cal Athletics

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo