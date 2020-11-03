SI.com
CalSportsReport
Cal, Washington Release Depth Charts; Huskies Don't Name Starting QB

Josh Drayden (left) is listed as a starting cornerbackPhoto by Jennifer Buchanan - USA TODAY Sports

Jake Curtis

Cal released its depth chart for its season-opening game against Washington Saturday night in Berkeley, and there were no major surprises.

Washington also released its depth chart for Saturday's game, and the Huskies one major postion question did not get resolved, as Washington listed all four players competing for the starting quarterback spot position as possible starters.

The Washington quarterback situation does not come as a suprise as first-year head coach Jimmy Lake had hinted last week that he would not reveal the name of his starting quarterback until game time. Logic suggests that Kevin Thomson, a grad transfer from Sacramento State, is the Huskies' likely starter.

What does come as a surprise is the listing of Kamari Pleasant as the Huskies starting tailback. More on that later.

Cal knows who its starting quarterback and starting running back are -- Chase Garbers and Christopher Brown Jr. In fact most of the starting slots had been settled prior to Monday's announcement of the depth chart.

Here is the Cal depth chart, which can also be accessed here.

Cal football Week 1 depth chart

Perhaps the most significant news was that Dario Longhetto will be Cal's  place-kicker. He was the Bears' punter in five games last season, be he has never attempted a field goal or extra point at Cal.  Australian newcomer Jamieson Sheahan will do the punting.

There had been some uncertainty about the starting left guard spot, but returning offensive line stater Valentino Daltoso is listed as the starter there, with Matthew Cindric being moved over to center to back up Michael Saffell. Cindric could no doubt be moved out to guard if needed.

McKade Mettaur returns as the other starting guard, while Will Craig, who was slated to start last season before suffering a season-ending injury, will occupy the starting tackle spot opposite veteran Jake Curhan.

Nikko Remigio and Kekoa Crawford are listed as the starting wideouts, but Makai Polk presumably will be the third wide receiver when Cal uses those formations.

Collin Moore occupies a starting spot at tight end, which figures to be an important part of the Bill Musgrave offense, but several tight ends, including Jake Tonges, figure to get playing time.

**Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talks about the tight end position:

Cal will use a fullback at times this season, and Kentucky grad transfer Drew Schlegel earned the starting spot for that position.

Defensvely, the only minor surprise is that Josh Drayden is listed as a starting cornerback ahead of Chigozie Anusiem, but that may be a bookkeeping issue because both figure to be on the field when Cal goes to the nickel defense it uses about half the time.

Elijah Hicks, a starting cornerback last year, and Daniel Scott will occupy the starting safety spots vacated by Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashtyn Davis, both of whom are in the NFL now.

Freshmen Trey Paster and Collin Gable as well as redshirt freshman Craig Woodson are all listed as backups in the secondary and probably will get meaningful playing time this season.

Evan Tattersall will man the inside linebacker spot left open by Evan Weaver, the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, although freshman backup Muelu Iosefa is expected to see playing time there too.

Braxten Croteau is taking over the outside linebacker spot that was left open when Tevin Paul opted out.

The three-man front has Brett Johnson, last year's starting nose guard, at one end spot opposite returning starter Zeandae Johnson. Aaron Maldonado, who missed several games last year, is the starting nose guard.

The backups in the front three are significant becasue two freshmen (Ethan Saunders and Stanley McKenzie) and sophomore (JH Tevis) are listed as the second-stringers.

**Head coach Justin Wilcox discusses the Bears' defensive line:

The Washington depth chart is available by clicking here. But as you can see Thomson, Jacob Sirmon, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and freshman Ethan Garber are all listed as the possible starter at quarterback.

But the naming of Pleasant as the starting tailback might raise some eyebrows.  He was seventh on the team in rushing last year as a junior, gaining 35 yards in 16 carries (2.2 yards per attempt) while playing in 11 games.

Listed as one of the backups at tailback is sophomore Richard Newton, who was Washington's second-leading rusher last season behind departed Salvon Ahmed. Newton rushed for 498 yards, a 4.3-yards-per-carry average and 10 rushing touchdowns as a freshman. The other backup at tailback, senior Sean McGrey, ran for 342 yards and a 6.2-yards-per-carry average last season.

The one other thing of note on the Washington depth chart is that Jackson Sirmon, the son of Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon, is listed as a starter at one of the Huskies' linebacker spots.

Jackson Sirmon casey sapio
Jackson irmon (right) is the son of Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon. Photo by Casey Sapio - USA TODAY Sports

 .

