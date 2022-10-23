Cal Football Summary: Bears Stay Close but Lose to Washington

Cal held Washington to its lowest scoring total of the season, but the Huskies still beat the Bears 28-21 Saturday night in Berkeley.

Cal got the ball at its own 40-yard line with 1:13 left trailing by seven points with no timeouts remaining. The Bears got to the Washington 42-yard line, but Jack Plummer threw an incompletion on fourth-and-2 from there.

WASHINGTON 28, CAL 21

RECORDS: CAL (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12), WASHINGTON (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12)

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Penix 36-for-51 for 374 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He entered the game leading the nation in passing yards per game.

TURNING POINT: After Cal scored to tie the game 14-14 in the third quarter, Washington drove 75 yards for a touchdown to take a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Cal went three-and-out on its ensuing possession.

INJURY NOTE: Jeremiah Hunter, Cal's leading receiver coming into the game, did not play because of an unspecified injury.

KEY PLAY 1: Washington's Peyton Henry kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Huskies a 3-0 lead with 10:45 left in the first quarter.

KEY PLAY 2: Henry kicked a 35-yard field goal to put Washington ahead 6-0 with 2:01 remaining in the opening quarter.

KEY PLAY 3: Henry missed a 34-yard field goal attempt, keeping the score at 6-0 with 10:01 left in the first half.

KEY PLAY 4: On second-and-goal from the Washington 8-yard line, Cal quarterback Jack Plummer scrambled to his right and fired a touchdown pass to J.Michael Sturdivant. The 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive gave Cal a 7-6 lead with 10:20 left in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 5: Washington's Cameron Davis scored a touchdown on a 6-yard run, and Michael Penix Jr. threw a completion to Ja'Lynn Polk for the two-point conversion to put Washington ahead 14-7 with 4:48 to go in the third quarter. The touchdown completed an 11-play, 70-yard drive.

KEY PLAY 6: Cal's Jack Plummer completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to J.Michael Sturdivant to tie the game 14-14 with 2:10 left in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 7: Michael Penix Jr. threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan on a third-and-10 play, giving the Huskies a 21-14 lead with 13:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 8: Michael Penix Jr. threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Wayne Taulapapa, giving Washington a 28-14 lead with 10:19 left in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 9: Jack Plummer completed a 34-yard pass to Mavin Anderson, giving Cal a first down at the Washington 35-yard line.

KEY PLAY 10: Later in that same drive, on a fourth-and-7 play from the Washington 8-yard line, Jack Plummer threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Mavin Anderson to reduce Washington's lead to 28-21 with 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 11: Facing a third-and-10 play from the Cal 28-yard line, Jack Plummer was sacked, forcing Cal to punt with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 12: On a fourth-and-2 play from the Washington 42-yard line, Jack Plummer threw an incompletion.

STAT OF THE GAME: Washington outgained Cal 245-83 in the first half and Cal had just 5 rushing yards in the first half but Washington held only a 6-0 lead at halftime.

STAT OF THE GAME II: Cal's Jack Plummer was sacked five times.

INDIVIDUAL STAT OF THE GAME: Cal wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant had eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

QUARTERBACK STATS: Cal's Jack Plummer was 21-for-34 for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. .Washington's Michael Penix Jr. was 36-for-51 for 374 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions

WHAT IT MEANS: Cal has lost three games in a row and its winning percentage dropped under .500 for the first time this season.

CAL'S BOWL BAROMETER: Cal's bowl chances stand at 20% with Oregon, USC and UCLA among its final five opponents, and the Bears needing three more wins.to be bowl eligible.

NEXT GAME: No. 10 Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12.) at Cal (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12.................), Saturday, October 29. Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. TV: FOX or FS1. Oregon defeated UCLA 45-30 on Saturday afternoon in Eugene and is now the only Pac-12 team unbeaten in conference play. The Ducks have won six in a row and they scored more than 40 points in all six of those games.

Cover photo of Jack Plummer by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

