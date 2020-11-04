Cal Now Favored Over Washington in Las Vegas Betting Lines

The point spread of Cal's season-opening football game against Washington has been as volatile as the stock market.

When the initial betting line was released about three weeks ago, Cal was 6- to 6.5-point underdog. Then on Sunday, the spread was reduced significantly, with virtually every website or betting venue making Washington no more than a 2.5-point favorite and several calling the game a pick 'em.

Now, on Wednesday, three days before the game, Cal has become the favorite.

All seven sites cited by VegasInsider place Cal as a 1.5-point favorite against the Huskies.

It makes you wonder what the betting line will be by the time the game begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

There are still some attractive odds available for Cal fans regarding how the Bears will do in the Pac-12, according to odds posted by BetOline.ag. Five teams have lower odds than Cal to win the Pac-12 title, and Cal is tied with Washington State at 25-to-1.

Here are the BetOnline.ag odds of becoming Pac-12 Champion

Oregon 9/5

USC 2/1

Washington 11/2

Utah 7/1

Arizona State 17/2

California 25/1

Washington State 25/1

Stanford 28/1

UCLA 28/1

Arizona 50/1

Oregon State 80/1

Colorado 100/1

.

The over-under in terms number of wins Cal will produce in its seven-game season is also rather pessimistic, with the line for Cal wins being 4.5 -- same as Washington and Utah.

.

Pac-12 regular season wins (including champions week), according to BetOnline.ag

Arizona

Over/Under 1

Note: Moneyline odds imply 61.5% chance on the over.

.

Arizona State

Over/Under 4½

Note: Moneyline odds imply 56.5% chance on the over.

.

California

Over/Under 4½

Note: Moneyline odds imply 56.5% chance on the over.

.

Colorado

Over/Under 1½

Note: Moneyline odds imply 60.8% chance on the over.

.

Oregon

Over/Under 6

Note: Moneyline odds imply 62.3% chance on the under.

.

Oregon State

Over/Under 1½

Note: Moneyline odds imply 58.3% chance on the over.

.

Stanford

Over/Under 3½

Note: Moneyline odds imply 58.3% chance on the under.

.

UCLA

Over/Under 3½

Note: Moneyline odds imply 60% chance on the under..

USC

Over/Under 5½

Note: Moneyline odds imply 55.6% chance on the under.

.

Utah

Over/Under 4½

Note: Moneyline odds imply 56.5% chance on the under.

.

Washington

Over/Under 4½

Note: Moneyline odds imply 50% chance on the over.

.

Washington State

Over/Under 2

Note: Moneyline odds imply 62.3% chance on the over.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.