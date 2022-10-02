Cal Football Game Summary: Bears Lose to Washington State

One week after scoring 49 points in a win over Arizona, Cal managed just nine points in a 28-9 loss to Washington State on Saturday in Pullman, Wash.

Jaydn Ott, who had 274 rushing yard last week, was limited to 69 yards on 16 carries, with his longest run being 18 yards.

Cal quarterback Jack Plummer injured his leg late in the game. He returned to the game briefly, but Kai Millner finished up the game for Cal.

WASHINGTON STATE 28, CAL 9

RECORDS: CAL (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12), WASHINGTON STATE (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12)

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward. Although he threw two interceptions to ruin scoring opportunities, he threw three touchdown passes and had 343 passing yards.

TURNING POINT: With the help of a 47-yard Cameron Ward completion, Washington State scored a touchdown on its first possession of the second half, giving the Cougars a 14-3 lead.

KEY PLAY 1: Washington State's Robert Ferrel returned a punt 34 yards to the Cal 35-yard line. On the play Cal was penalized an additional 15 yards because Cal's Elijah Mojarro continued playing after his helmet came off, putting the ball at the Cal 20. Four plays later, Jaylen Jenkins scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run, putting the Cougars ahead 7-0 with 13:18 left in the second quarter.

KEY PLAY 2: On a third-and-5 play from the Cal 30-yard line, Jack Plummer completed a 33-yard pass to J.Michael Sturdivant, putting ball at the Washington State 37-yard line. Later in the possession, Dario Longhetto kicked a 42-yard field goal to reduce the Washington State lead to 7-3 with 9:10 left in the second quarter.

KEY PLAY 3: Washington State had a first down at the Cal 30-yard line when WSU quarterback Cameron Ward threw a long pass that was intercepted by Cal safety Daniel Scott in the end zone. That kept the score at 7-3 with 6:30 left in the first half.

KEY PLAY 4: Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward completed a 47-yard pass to Renard Bell, putting the ball at the Cal 17-yard line on WSU's first possession of the second half..

KEY PLAY 5: Two plays after that 47-yard completion, Cameron Ward completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Robert Ferrel, giving the Cougars a 14-3 lead with 13:51 left in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 6: Washington State faced a second-and-2 from the Cal 21-yard line when Cameron Ward threw a pass that was intercepted by Cal safety Craig Woodson at the Cal 2-yard line with 9:38 left in the third quarter.

KEY PLAY 7: On a third-and-15 play from the Cal 19-yard line, Jack Plummer completed a 30-yard pass to Jeremiah Hunter, putting the ball at the Cal 49-yard line for a first down.

KEY PLAY 8: On the next play in the same possession, Plummer completed a 49-yard pass to Jeremiah Hunter to the Washington State 2-yard line, and Jaydn Ott scored on a 2-yard run on the next play. A two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving Washington State with a 14-9 lead with 13:28 left in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 9: On a third-and 4 play from the Cougars' 31 yard line, Cameron Ward ompleted a 32-yard pass to De'Zhaun Stribling, putting the ball at the Cal 37-yard line.

KEY PLAY 10: On the next play on the same possession, Cameron Ward completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Renard Bell, giving WSU a 21-9 lead with 12:00 left in the fourth quarter.

KEY PLAY 11: Cameron Ward threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Billy Riviere on fourth down to give Washington State a 28-9 lead with 6:19 left in the fourth quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME: After rushing for 354 yards last week against Arizona, Cal had just 31 rushing yards against Washington State.

STAT OF THE GAME II: Washington State recorded seven tackles for loss, including four sacks.

INDIVIDUAL STATS OF THE GAME: Cal receiver Jeremiah Hunter had 109 receiving yards on six catches. WSU receiver Renard Bell had 115 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

QUARTERBACK STATS: Cal's Jack Plummer was 23-for-33 for 273 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Washington State’s Cameron Ward was 27-for-40 for 343 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

WHAT IT MEANS: Cal was hoping to go to 2-0 in the Pac-12 for the first time since 2015. Instead, the Bears are among a group of teams at 1-1 with the most difficult part of the schedule still to come.

CAL'S BOWL BAROMETER: Cal's bowl chances stand at about 50%. Although the Bears are halfway to the six wins needed to be bowl eligible, it's hard to find three more wins with the scheduling remaining.

NEXT GAME: Cal (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) at Colorado (0-4, 0-1 Pac-12), Saturday, October 15. Kickoff: TBA. TV: TBA (Starting time and TV coverage will be announced Monday, Oct. 3). This week, Colorado played Arizona in a game that started at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Cal and Colorado both have byes this coming week before the game in two weeks in Boulder, Colorado. Colorado lost its first four games, all by at least 25 points, including a 45-17 home loss to UCLA in the Buffaloes’ Pac-12 opener.

.

Cover photo of J.Michael Sturdivant by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport