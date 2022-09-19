Skip to main content

Cal Will Play Another Afternoon Game on Oct. 1 at Washington State

Cal plays at 2:30 p.m. the next two weeks, and the Bears are favored in this week's home game against Arizona
Cal will have another afternoon game for its second Pac-12 conference contest on Oct. 1.

The Pac-12 announced Monday that Cal's Oct. 1 game at Washington State will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

The Golden Bears (2-1) open their Pac-12 schedule this Saturday at home with a 2:30 p.m game against Arizona. Cal is favored by 3 points over the Wildcats (2-1) on most betting sites, although some have the spread as much as 5 points, as of Monday.

Cal has yet to play a night game, and won't play one for the next two weeks either.

Here are the starting times and TV for the Pac-12 games Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Friday, Sept. 30

Washington at UCLA, 7:30 p.m Pacific time., ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 1

Oregon State at Utah, noon Mountain time/11 a.m. Pacific time, Pac-12 Network

Cal at Washington State, 2:30 p.m. Pacific time, Pac-12 Network

Colorado at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. Mountain time/6:30 p.m. Oacific time, Pac-12 Network

Arizona State at USC, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, ESPN

Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m. Pacific time, FS1

Cal will try to bounce back from a gut-wrenching 24-17 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday. This week's opponent, Arizona, is coming off a 31-28 home win over North Dakota State, which reatined its No. 1 FCS ranking this week despite the loss to Arizona, which is 2-1.

The following week, Cal will travel to Pullman, Wash., to take on a Washington State team that received votes in this week's AP top-25 poll but is not ranked.  .  The Cougars are 3-0 after Saturday's 38-7 vicory over Colorado State, which came one week after Washington State upset then-No. 19 Wisconsin on the Badgers' home field.

This week Washington State hosts Oregon on Saturday in a game that will reveal a lot about the Pac-12 pecking order.

Cover photo of Washington State football by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

