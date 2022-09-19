Cal Will Play Another Afternoon Game on Oct. 1 at Washington State
Cal will have another afternoon game for its second Pac-12 conference contest on Oct. 1.
The Pac-12 announced Monday that Cal's Oct. 1 game at Washington State will start at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.
The Golden Bears (2-1) open their Pac-12 schedule this Saturday at home with a 2:30 p.m game against Arizona. Cal is favored by 3 points over the Wildcats (2-1) on most betting sites, although some have the spread as much as 5 points, as of Monday.
Cal has yet to play a night game, and won't play one for the next two weeks either.
Here are the starting times and TV for the Pac-12 games Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
Friday, Sept. 30
Washington at UCLA, 7:30 p.m Pacific time., ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 1
Oregon State at Utah, noon Mountain time/11 a.m. Pacific time, Pac-12 Network
Cal at Washington State, 2:30 p.m. Pacific time, Pac-12 Network
Colorado at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. Mountain time/6:30 p.m. Oacific time, Pac-12 Network
Arizona State at USC, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time, ESPN
Stanford at Oregon, 8 p.m. Pacific time, FS1
Cal will try to bounce back from a gut-wrenching 24-17 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday. This week's opponent, Arizona, is coming off a 31-28 home win over North Dakota State, which reatined its No. 1 FCS ranking this week despite the loss to Arizona, which is 2-1.
The following week, Cal will travel to Pullman, Wash., to take on a Washington State team that received votes in this week's AP top-25 poll but is not ranked. . The Cougars are 3-0 after Saturday's 38-7 vicory over Colorado State, which came one week after Washington State upset then-No. 19 Wisconsin on the Badgers' home field.
This week Washington State hosts Oregon on Saturday in a game that will reveal a lot about the Pac-12 pecking order.
Cover photo of Washington State football by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports
