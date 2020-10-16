SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Football: Finally Cleared, Camryn Bynum Rejoins Teammates on Field Today

Jeff Faraudo

“I’ve been miserable in my room all week,” Cal’s Camryn Bynum said.

That changes on Friday afternoon as the senior cornerback finally got the OK to rejoin his teammates on the field.

“I’m cleared for practice today,” he said. “I’m excited.”

Bynum, one of the Bears’ top defensive players, opted out back in early September after the Pac-12 Conference postponed the fall football season because of the pandemic. Bynum decided it made more sense to focus on preparation for the NFL combine and draft.

But when the Pac-12 closed a deal with the Quidel Corporation to provide daily, rapid-response COVID-19 testing, Bynum changed his mind and decided to return to Berkeley.

He had been under precautionary quarantine until getting final approval Thursday to join his teammates at practice Friday. The Bears are beginning their second week of camp and have begun practicing in full pads. For now, Bynum won’t be allowed to participate in padded drills.

In the interim Bynum said he’s been going to a local high school field and “mimicking” his own practice.

“Doing running . . . going full speed to condition my hamstrings just so there’s no injuries. Doing a lot of footwork, a lot of DB stuff,” Bynum said. “Just doing as much as I can, doing it exactly at the same time as they practice at school so I can get my body perfectly ready.

“So when I adjust and get back on the field I probably won’t have any steps back. Just been grinding.”

Bynum said the coaches have been busy and trusted him to work on his own.

“They know what type of person I am,” he said. “I’ll stay ready and not going just be at home doing nothing.”

Bynum said he has watched daily practice film and participated in Zoom position meetings. “I’m caught up on everything,” he said. “I have a pretty good handle on the offenses so I’ll go in there and try and pick something off.”

Bynum also confirmed that the coaching staff has talked with him about potentially expanding his role at times.

“I’ll for sure be playing corner — that’ll always be my main thing,” he explained. “Nothing concrete yet, but we’ve talked about playing a little more nickel so I can be in some coverage situations inside and be a little more versatile.

“I’m excited about that, especially being able to play nickel, you’re around the ball a lot more. So if that ends up happening, I’ll be happy. If I’m just at corner, I’m fine with that, too. Wherever I can help the team most.”

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Jared Goff High in NFL Fantasy; Several Ex-Bears Injured

Fantasy experts did not have much to say about former Cal players in NFL Week 6, partly because skill-position ex-Bears are injured, as noted here

Jake Curtis

Cal Labors to Reset its Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

Games Can Begin on Nov. 25, But Bears Still Trying to Resolve Details

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball Begins Catch-Up Process as Practice Begins on Saturday

The Coronavirus Pandemic Impacted the Bears Even Out of Season

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: Defense Focusing on Tackling, Tackling and More Tackling

Bears defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon suggests it is an aspect of defense that has been affected by pandemic-related concerns

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Bears Still Awaiting Word on Jarred Hyder's Eligibility for 2020-21

Sophomore transfer from Fresno State could make an immediate impact if NCAA grants a waiver to allow him to play immediately for Bears

Jake Curtis

C.J. Anderson Explains His Motivation to Begin a Coaching Career

Ex-Cal Star Says Berkeley is the Ideal Place to Learn the Coaching Craft

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball: Winter Athletes Reportedly Will Receive Additional Year of Eligibility

Cal senior Grant Anticevich and two grad transfers could benefit from this ruling

Jake Curtis

Cal's Basketball Schedule Will Include First-Time DI Program Dixie State

The Fourth Entry in the Two-Game Event Has Yet to be Determined

Jeff Faraudo

Bowl Projections: Will Cal Wind Up Playing at New $5 Billion Stadium?

Bears still three weeks from playing their opener, but they might play Boise State in LA Bowl. One expert does not project Cal to be in any bowl

Jake Curtis

Fresh Off His NFL Career, C.J. Anderson Signs on as Volunteer Coach at Cal

Anderson Will Support Offensive Staff But Cannot Do On-Field Coaching

Jeff Faraudo