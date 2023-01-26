Cameron Jordan Analyzes Pass-Rushers in NFC, AFC Title Games

Former Cal standout Cameron Jordan is a frequent tweeter who loves to talk. And he has the credentials to talk about the pass-rushers in the upcoming NFC and AFC championship games.

Jordan recently completed his 12th NFL season, all with the New Orleans Saints, and he has recorded 115.5 career sacks, which makes him the Saints' career sack leader and ranks second among all active NFL players, behind on Von Miller (123.5).

So when Jordan analyzes pass-rushing keys in this week's NFC and AFC title games, he's worth listening to, especially with the entertaining way Jordan does it.

And instead of focusing on the pass-rushing stars of each team, he looks at some other players who could be the standouts of the title games.

The pass-rushing stars in NFC championship game are the 49ers Nick Bosa and the Eagles' Haasan Reddick. However, Jordan focuses on the game-changing plays this past week by the Eagles' Josh Sweat and the 49ers' Arik Armstead.

Listen to the way Jordan walks you through those key plays, then adds his two cents about how pass-rushers are handcuffed by the NFL rules regarding protecting the quarterback. The play by Armstead that could have been a safety is a prime example of what Jordan is talking about..

Jordan notes both teams in the NFC championship game have strong pass rushes, and is impressed by the fact that Philadelphia had 70 sacks during the regular season, 15 more than any other team in the NFL.

He says he doesn't know who will win the NFC and AFC title games, but he says at the end that he expects a "red and red Super Bowl." The two red teams are the 49ers and the Chiefs.

Speaking of the Chiefs, Jordan puts the spotlight on Kansas City's Frank Clark. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is the most famous Chiefs defensive lineman, but Jordan likes to point out players not as acclaimed who have made game-changing plays.

Jordan played four college seasons at Cal from 2007 through 2010 and had 16.5 career sacks, but no more than 6.0 in any season. He's had 10 sacks or more in six of his NFL seasons, and has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times.

Jordan had 8.5 sacks in 2022, and at age 33 has given no indication that he plans to retire anytime soon. Is he a Hall of Fame candidate? Hmmm.

.

Cover photo of Cameron Jordan by Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.