Saints Restructure Contract of Ex-Cal Star Cameron Jordan

Defensive end will get the same money, but the change helps New Orleans with salary-cap issues

Former Cal star Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints had his contract restructured this week to create some salary cap space for the Saints.

The Saints were $45.2 million over the salary cap before making a series of moves, and the team is trying to get under the salary cap by March 16.

Jordan restructured deal lowers his salary cap hit from $23.1 million to just over $12.4 million, saving about $10.7 million against the cap, according to Saints Wire at USA Today.

Jordan is not sacrificing any money in the restructured deal, though. This is not a pay cut. Jordan agreed to decrease his base salary from $13.6 million to the minimum at $1.12, but he will get the difference back as a signing bonus. In other words, he gets his money now instead of later so those payments against the cap are deferred to future years.

As a result, Jordan will play for the Saints in 2022 at a lower price in terms of the salary cap, and he is now more likely to finish his career in New Orleans,

The Saints would pay Jordan more than $23 million in 2023 even if they would release him or trade him before then. Jordan’s contract is scheduled to expire on March 12, 2024, at which time Jordan will be 35 years old and a free agent.

Jordan made about $13.9 million in total income in 2021, according to Spotrac, and was due to make $14.5 million in 2022.

Jordan recorded 12.5 sacks in 2021, when he was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive year and for the seventh time overall.

Cover photo of Cameron Jordan by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

