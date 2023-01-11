Louisiana-Monroe Transfer QB Chandler Rogers Commits to North Texas

Former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Candler Rogers, who visited Cal as a possible transfer landing spot, has committed to North Texas instead.

He made his announcement Tuesday via social media.

The 6-foot, 194-pound Rogers visited Cal three weeks ago and spoke in glowing terms about the visit and the Golden Bears coaching staff. He said he thought he fit in well with the system that new offensive coordinator Jake Spavital will be installing at Cal.

However, Rogers opted to commit to North Texas, which is where new Cal offensive line coach Mike Bloesch coached in 2022.

There are still questions about who would be Cal's quarterback in 2023 after Jack Plummer, who started all 12 games for Cal last year, entered the transfer portal and eventually transferred to Louisville. Then Kai Millner, who had been Plummer's backup this past season, also entered the transfer portal and announced this week he is transferring to Northern Arizona.

Rogers is a dual-threat quarterback from the Sun Belt Conference who is from Mansfield, Texas. Louisiana-Monroe finished with a 4-8 record in 2022, including 3-5 in the conference. The Warhawks played nonconference games against Texas and Alabama, losing both by lopsided scores.

As a sophomore in 2022, Rogers completed 67.5% of his passes for 2,403 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Rogers was second on the team in rushing with 353 yards, which included 627 yards gained and 254 yards lost.

Against Texas he was 14-for-19 for 108 yards, no touchdowns and one interception and also rushed for 8 yards in 52-10 loss.

Against Alabama Rogers went 11-for-21 for 106 yards, no touchdowns and one interception as well as 6 rushing yards in a 63-7 defeat.

Cover photo of Chandler Rogers is by Marvin Gentry, USA TODAY Sports

