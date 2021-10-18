Chase Garbers' Experience Worries Colorado Coach Karl Dorrell

Cal has yet to win a game against an FBS opponent this season, but the Bears are 10-point favorites for Saturday's 12:30 p.m. home game against Colorado, which is coming off a 34-0 victory over Arizona.

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell is feeling pretty good about his team, which picked up its first Pac-12 win and first victory over a FBS team this season. His biggest concern in facing Cal is Bears' quarterback Chase Garbers, particularly the experience Garbers has.

Garbers has started 29 college football games, and currently leads the Pac-12 in total offense but is just ninth in passer rating.

Asked during his Monday press conference his biggest concern regarding Cal, Dorrell answered this way:

"The experienced quarterback, that's the biggest thing, I believe," he said. "Whenever you have a guy who's a multiyear starter, they've seen most of the tricks of the trade. from what defenses present. They can find some weak links; they can do a number of things.

"So that's always the biggest challenge when you're playing against a guy that's a veteran, that's been a multiyear starter. He's going to find ways to get his skill [position players] the football and make good decisions when there's blitzes, being able to pick up blitzes and stuff like that.

"So those are all really, really things that we need to combat when we defend a quarterback like that.

"Now, they're balanced. They do a good job of really spreading the ball on the perimeter. They do try to attack you in some run game, and plus the quarterback, he is pretty keen if he sees an opening, he can get to a play he want to get to."

Garbers is in his fourth season as Cal's starting quarterback, and this year he has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,492 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions and a 130.06 passer rating. Last season Garbers finished with a 120.27 passer rating, and his best season was 2019, when he had a 148.86 passer rating with 14 touchdown passes and three picks.

Here is the entire Colorado Monday press conference with the Karl Dorrell portion occupying the final 20 minutes

Game Time Set for Oct. 30 game

Game time for Cal's Oct. 30 home game against Oregon State has been set for 4 p.m. and will be televised live by Pac-12 Network.

The Beavers are 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference, tied for first place in the Pac-12 North. They play Utah in a pivotal game on Saturday before facing Cal.

