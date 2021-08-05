Cal QB Chase Garber Named to Manning Award Watch List

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers has not received as many preseason accolades as he did prior to last year, but he did get some recognition on Thursday when he was one of 32 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award Watch List.

The award is presented to the nation's top quarterback and is awarded after bowl games are played. The winner is selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings.

Garbers is one of just three Pac-12 quarterbacks on the Manning Watch List, joining Arizona State's Jayden Daniels, USC's Kedon Slovis.

Also on the Manning Watch List are the quarterbacks on two of the nonconference foes Cal faces this season. Carson Strong, who will lead Nevada into Berkeley for the season opener on Sept. 4, and Max Duggan, who plays for the TCU squad that will host the Bears on Sept. 11, are also on the Manning Watch List.

Garbers is entering his fourth season as the Bears' starting quarterback. Last season he completed 62.5 percent of his passing attempts, with six touchdowns and three interceptions in just four games. The Bears finished with a 1-3 record, the one win coming against eventual Pac-12 champion Oregon in Cal's final game of the 2020 season.

Chase Garbers. Photo by Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports

Additional quarterbacks are expected to be added to the Watch List during the season. Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason, and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Cover photo of Chase Garbers by Kelvin Kuo, USA TODAY Sports

