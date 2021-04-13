The Pac-12's Reputation Boosted by Strong NCAA Basketball Showings

Only Oregon Sent All 3 Teams to the Postseason; Cal Among 4 That Sent None

Arizona State, Utah and Washington joined Cal as Pac-12 schools that neither sent a football team to a bowl game nor a basketball team to the men’s or women’s NCAA tournament.

So the perils of the 2020-21 academic year were not restricted to the Golden Bears.

Still, no school in the conference had quite the difficult time that Cal experienced in 2020-21.

The Bears’ combined totals of 11 overall wins in the three sports and five Pac-12 victories were easily the lowest in the Pac-12. Here's a deeper dive into how Cal's football and basketball teams are fared since the start of the century.

Every other school in the Pac-12 faced unexpected challenges this season, even if the health and safety protocols in place at Berkeley were more restrictive than in some other conference communities.

It wasn’t bleak everywhere in the conference. Stanford won the women’s basketball national championship, joined in the Final Four by surprising Arizona. And UCLA’s men made their own unexpected run to the Final Four.

Oregon was the only school in the Pac-12 represented in the postseason by teams in all three sports.

Here’s a look at each Pac-12 school did during the football and men’s & women’s basketball seasons:

-- ARIZONA

Football: 0-5 overall, 0-5 Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 17-9, 11-9 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 21-5, 13-4 (Final Four)

Totals: 41-19 overall, 24-18 in Pac-12

-- ARIZONA STATE

Football: 2-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 11-14, 7-10 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 11-10, 6-9 (No NCAA tournament)

Totals: 24-26 overall, 15-21 in Pac-12

-- CAL

Football: 1-3 overall, 1-3 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 9-20, 3-17 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 1-16, 1-12 (No NCAA tournament)

Totals: 11-39 overall, 5-32 in Pac-12

-- OREGON

Football: 4-3 overall, 3-2 in Pac-12 (Bowl game)

Men’s basketball: 21-7, 14-4 (NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 15-9, 10-7 (NCAA tournament)

Totals: 40-19 overall, 27-13 in Pac-12

-- OREGON STATE

Football: 2-5 overall, 2-5 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 20-13, 10-10 (NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 12-8, 7-6 (NCAA tournament)

Totals: 34-26 overall, 19-21 in Pac-12

-- STANFORD

Football: 4-2 overall, 4-2 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 14-13, 10-10 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 30-2, 19-2 (NCAA champion)

Totals: 48-17 overall, 33-14 Pac-12 in Pac-12

-- UCLA

Football: 3-4 overall, 3-4 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 22-10 overall, 13-6 (Final Four)

Women’s basketball: 17-6, 12-4 (NCAA tournament)

Totals: 42-20 overall, 28-14 in Pac-12

-- USC

Football: 5-1 overall, 5-0 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 25-8, 15-5 (NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 11-12, 8-10 (No NCAA tournament)

Totals: 41-21 overall, 28-15 in Pac-12

-- Utah

Football: 3-2 overall, 3-2 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 12-13, 8-11 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 5-16, 4-15 (No NCAA tournament)

Totals: 20-31 overall, 15-28 in Pac-12

-- Washington

Football: 3-1 overall, 3-1 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 5-21, 4-16 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 7-14, 3-13 (No NCAA tournament)

Totals: 15-36 overall, 10-30 in Pac-12)

-- Washington State

Football: 1-3 overall, 1-3 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 14-13, 7-12 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 12-12, 9-10 (NCAA tournament)

Totals: 27-28 overall, 17-25 in Pac-12

Cover photo of Arizona's Aari McDonald by Kirby Lee, USA Today

