The Pac-12's Reputation Boosted by Strong NCAA Basketball Showings

FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

How Cal and the Rest of the Pac-12 Conference Fared in Football and Basketball

Only Oregon Sent All 3 Teams to the Postseason; Cal Among 4 That Sent None
Author:
Publish date:

Arizona State, Utah and Washington joined Cal as Pac-12 schools that neither sent a football team to a bowl game nor a basketball team to the men’s or women’s NCAA tournament.

So the perils of the 2020-21 academic year were not restricted to the Golden Bears.

Still, no school in the conference had quite the difficult time that Cal experienced in 2020-21.

The Bears’ combined totals of 11 overall wins in the three sports and five Pac-12 victories were easily the lowest in the Pac-12. Here's a deeper dive into how Cal's football and basketball teams are fared since the start of the century.

Every other school in the Pac-12 faced unexpected challenges this season, even if the health and safety protocols in place at Berkeley were more restrictive than in some other conference communities.

It wasn’t bleak everywhere in the conference. Stanford won the women’s basketball national championship, joined in the Final Four by surprising Arizona. And UCLA’s men made their own unexpected run to the Final Four.

Oregon was the only school in the Pac-12 represented in the postseason by teams in all three sports.

Here’s a look at each Pac-12 school did during the football and men’s & women’s basketball seasons:

-- ARIZONA

Football: 0-5 overall, 0-5 Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 17-9, 11-9 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 21-5, 13-4 (Final Four)

Totals: 41-19 overall, 24-18 in Pac-12

-- ARIZONA STATE

Football: 2-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 11-14, 7-10 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 11-10, 6-9 (No NCAA tournament)

Totals: 24-26 overall, 15-21 in Pac-12

-- CAL

Football: 1-3 overall, 1-3 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 9-20, 3-17 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 1-16, 1-12 (No NCAA tournament)

Totals: 11-39 overall, 5-32 in Pac-12

-- OREGON

Football: 4-3 overall, 3-2 in Pac-12 (Bowl game)

Men’s basketball: 21-7, 14-4 (NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 15-9, 10-7 (NCAA tournament)

Totals: 40-19 overall, 27-13 in Pac-12

-- OREGON STATE

Football: 2-5 overall, 2-5 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 20-13, 10-10 (NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 12-8, 7-6 (NCAA tournament)

Totals: 34-26 overall, 19-21 in Pac-12

-- STANFORD

Football: 4-2 overall, 4-2 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 14-13, 10-10 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 30-2, 19-2 (NCAA champion)

Totals: 48-17 overall, 33-14 Pac-12 in Pac-12

-- UCLA

Football: 3-4 overall, 3-4 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 22-10 overall, 13-6 (Final Four)

Women’s basketball: 17-6, 12-4 (NCAA tournament)

Totals: 42-20 overall, 28-14 in Pac-12

-- USC

Football: 5-1 overall, 5-0 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 25-8, 15-5 (NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 11-12, 8-10 (No NCAA tournament)

Totals: 41-21 overall, 28-15 in Pac-12

-- Utah

Football: 3-2 overall, 3-2 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 12-13, 8-11 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 5-16, 4-15 (No NCAA tournament)

Totals: 20-31 overall, 15-28 in Pac-12

-- Washington

Football: 3-1 overall, 3-1 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 5-21, 4-16 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 7-14, 3-13 (No NCAA tournament)

Totals: 15-36 overall, 10-30 in Pac-12)

-- Washington State

Football: 1-3 overall, 1-3 in Pac-12 (No bowl)

Men’s basketball: 14-13, 7-12 (No NCAA tournament)

Women’s basketball: 12-12, 9-10 (NCAA tournament)

Totals: 27-28 overall, 17-25 in Pac-12

Cover photo of Arizona's Aari McDonald by Kirby Lee, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Aari McDonald led Arizona to a surprising run into the Final Four
Football

The Pac-12's Reputation Boosted by Strong NCAA Basketball Showings

Empty Haas Pavilion
Football

No Fans . . . And Almost No Wins for Cal Football and Basketball in 2020-21

Matt Bradley Soobum Im (2)
Basketball

Ex-Cal Star Matt Bradley Is Transferring to San Diego State

Oregon Robby Ashford BRIAN HAYES STATESMAN JOURNAL via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Other Sports

No Pac-12 Teams in Top 10 of This Week's Baseball Rankings

Nathan Manning 2
Other Sports

Cal Hits Two Grand Slams, but Only One Officially, in Baseball Win

Collin Morikawa
Other Sports

Collin Morikawa's Final-Round 70 Elevates Him to 18th at the Masters

Former Cal backstroke ace Ryan Murphy
Other Sports

With Olympics Approaching, Ex-Golden Bears Nab 5 Wins at Pro Swim Series Meet

Charlie Brewer Jerome Miron
Football

Pac-12 Having a Parade of Quarterback Transfers In and Out