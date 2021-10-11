No. 9 Oregon Very Aware of Cal's Cameron Goode; Former Bears Coordinator Tim DeRuyter on His Exit

Cal outside linebacker Cameron Goode had the best game of the 2020 season against Oregon: seven tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks.

As his No. 9 Ducks (4-1) prepare to host the Bears (1-4) on Friday night in a nationally televised ESPN game, coach Mario Cristobal certainly remembers Goode’s performance in Cal’s 21-17 victory.

“I think he’s as good of an edge player and disruptive force as you’ll find in the country. I say that without any reservation or hesitation,” Cristobal said Sunday during a Zoom call with reporters.

“Just watching him on film - just different. His ability to change direction, beat tackles and tight ends underneath with power, set edges, win the one-on-one, split double teams, redirect, play the dive, play the quarterback, hunt down and chase down wide zone from the back side.

“This guy he impacts the game in every way imaginable. He’s really an elite player and you’ve got to be aware of where he is all the time.”

Goode has 5.5 tackles for loss in three career games vs. the Ducks and 30.5 for his career. He had pick-sixes against Ole Miss and North Carolina in 2017 and ’18, and is bigger and stronger his sixth college season, checking in at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds.

Through five games this season, Goode has 25 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Tim DeRuyter

No one on the Oregon coaching staff knows Goode better than Tim DeRuyter, who spent four seasons on the Bears’ staff and is the Ducks’ defensive coordinator this fall.

“Cam is no surprise. I think he’s one of the better players in this league defensively,” said DeRuyter, who also worked with outside linebackers in Berkeley. “Very athletic guy. Really impressed with the physicality of his play now that he’s got some weight back.”

DeRuyter’s departure was not a huge surprise. He was hired by coach Justin Wilcox in 2017 as Cal’s defensive coordinator and served in that role for three seasons. Before the 2020 season, Wilcox made lineup change, promoting Peter Sirmon to defensive coordinator and making DeRuyter the co-coordinator, meaning he was No. 2.

“My relationship with coach Wilcox was very open. He was very good at communicating what his thoughts were and I enjoyed working there with him,” DeRuyter said.

“Given that, you don’t always agree with decisions. As a coach, you’re always open minded. I was very, very blessed to get an opportunity here.”

Asked about DeRuyter’s contributions this season, Cristobal said, “He’s done a good job, done a solid job for us. We’re improving in some areas, got to improve in some others. Happy that he’s with us.”

Cover photo of Cameron Goode by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo