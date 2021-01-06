Cal Football: OT Jake Curhan Accepts Invitation to Play in Senior Bowl

Curhan joins Bears teammate Camryn Bynum in the most prestigious all-star game for seniors to show their stuff to pro scouts

Cal offensive tackle Jake Curhan has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Senior Bowl, scheduled to take place in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, January 30.

Curhan, a fifth-year senior who graduated from Cal in December, joins Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum, who accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl several days earlier. Curhan becomes the 40th former Cal player selected to participate in this annual college all-star game that showcases college football's top seniors.

The game is scheduled to be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama and will be televised live by the NFL Network starting at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time.

The game provides an opportunity for pro scouts to assess talent for the NFL Draft, which will be held April 29-May 1. Much of the scouting takes place during the week of practice leading up to the game.

The fact that Curhan was invited to the Senior Bowl suggests that pro scouts indicated they are interested in taking a look at Curhan.

Curhan reportedly had accepted an invitation to play in the Hula Bowl all-star game, but that is to be played on Jan. 31, one day after the Senior Bowl, so Curhan will not play in the Hula Bowl.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Curhan probably needs to improve his status to be taken in the seven-round NFL draft, but he will have an opportunity to do that in the Senior Bowl practices and game.

He started 40 games at Cal at right tackle from 2017 through 2020, earning honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors as both a 2019 junior and 2020 senior. Because of virus-related, contact-tracing protocols he played in just two games this past season.

Curhan earned second-team Pac-12 All-Academic honors as a freshman in 2017 and as a sophomore in 2018. As a junior he was on the inaugural Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll that replaced the Pac-12 All-Academic team

.

