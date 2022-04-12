Skip to main content

Former Cal LB Curley Young Jr. Commits to Jacksonville State

Texas athlete is transferring to play for Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State, which is transitioning to FBS

Former Cal outside linebacker Curley Young Jr., who entered the transfer portal last month, announced on social media that he has committed to Jacksonville State.

Young play in two games at Cal in 2019 as a true freshman, missed the entire 2020 season with an injury and did not play any games for Cal in 2021. 

Young is from Pflugerville, Texas, and was a three-star recruit in the class of 2019.

At Jacksonville State, Young will be playing for former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez, who was hired as the Gamecocks' head coach after the 2021 season as they make the transition from FCS to FBS designation.

In 2022 Jacksonville State, which is located in Jacksonville, Alabama, will play in the ASUN Conference, which is an FCS league, but it will move to Conference USA and the FBS in 2023.

Jacksonville State went 5-6 last season, including a road win against Florida State.

