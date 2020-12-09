Cal RB Marcel Dancy Nominated for Nation's Top Walk-On Award

Dancy one of 67 FBS players nominated for the Bulsworth Trophy; Cal players were finalists for this award each of the past two years

Cal running back Marcel Dancy was one of 67 FBS players to be nominated for the Bulsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding football player who began his college career as a walk-on. The announcement of the Bulsworth nominees was made Tuesday.

Each of the last two years, a Cal player has been one of the three finalists for the award. Running back Patrick Laird was a finalist in 2018, and safety Ashtyn Davis was a finalist last year. Neither won the award, but both are now in the NFL, Laird playing for the Miami Dolphins, and Davis for the New York Jets.

The trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, a former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman.

Dancy, a redshirt senior who is now on scholarship, has started two of Cal's four games this season, and he is the team's second-leading rusher, gaining 156 yards on 31 carries, an average of 5.0 yards per carry. He also has nine receptions for 68 yards.

Last year, Dancy was the team's second-leading rusher, gaining 248 yards and averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and caught 20 passes for 153 yards. In 2018, Dancy played in four games and gained 81 yards.

An Oakland resident, Dancy played football at Laney College in 2016-17.

He has been recognized for his work in the community during his time at Cal.

To see a complete list of al the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy nominees, click here.

Cover photo of Marcel Dancy by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

