Cal Adds Walk-On QB Blake DeBisschopp for 2021 Season

The Golden Bears will have five quarterbacks when fall camp starts for 2021 season

Cal has added a player to the quarterback room for the 2021 season.

Blake DeBisschop, a three-star quarterback from West Linn (Oregon) High school, announced via twitter earlier this week that he committed to Cal on a preferred walk-on basis.

The 6-foot-3 and 187-pound DeBisschop recently completed a spring football season in which he completed 69.8 percent of his passes for 1,601 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions while leading West Linn to a 6-0 season.

He did not become a fulltime starter until his senior season, which did not begin until March.

Boise State, Colorado, Eastern Washington and Montana were among the many schools DeBisschop was considering.

DeBisschop's father was a tight end for Oregon when Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave was the Ducks' quarterback.

The addition of DeBisschop will give Cal five quarterbacks in 2021. Starter Chase Garners, backup Zach Johnson and Robby Rowel are already on the roster, and the Bears signed four-star quarterback Kai Millner in the 2021 class and now add DeBisschop.

Devon Modster, Garbers' backup the past two seasons, as well Jaden Casey and Spencer Brasch were the three Cal quarterbacks who entered the transfer portal during the offseason.

The Golden Bears also have a commitment for 2022 from Justyn Martin, a four-star quarterback from Inglewood, Calf.

Here are some highlights of DeBisschop at a camp in February 2020:

And game action here:

And senior-season game highlights here:

