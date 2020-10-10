How Cal Defense Will Adjust Without DE Luc Bequette, OLB Tevin Paul

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon must deal with three issues that he did not expect to be issues last spring: shorter preparation time, the absence of starting outside linebacker Tevin Paul, who opted out of the season, and the loss of starting defensive end Luc Bequette, who transferred to Boston College.

The key may be sophomore Brett Johnson, who is expected to move to defensive end and be a starter despite contracting COVID-19 over the summer.

Let's run down the issues:

---1. First is the need to limit the complexity of the defense, given the loss of most of spring ball and the limited preparation time before the Nov. 7 opener against Washington.

"We have to be mindful of what we're putting in. We have to be smart in what we're detailing out, and what we're asking the kids to get done in the firt two weeks of camp," Sirmon said Saturday, when Cal held its second preseason practice.

"We're modifying some of the install volume," he said.

The Cal defensive alignments and maneuvering during plays may not be as sophisticated as the Bears might have otherwise, although playing only seven games, including five against North Division opponents, may limit the number of packages it needs to install.

The idea of the Star position--a hybrid safety-linebacker position that Cal was toying with during the spring--may be left on the cutting-room floor for the time being--as he notes in the latter stages of this video:

---2. That video also touched upon a possible outside linebacker replacement for Paul, who had 21 starts to his credit but will not play this season.

Sirmon hinted that Braxten Croteau has the inside track on that spot on the left side opposite returning starting outside linebacker Cam Goode, who typically mans the right side.

"He has developed physically," Sirmon said of of the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Croteau.

Croteau played in all 13 games last season as a true freshman, and made one start (against Mississippi), and for the season, he picked up seven tackles, including a half a tackle for loss.

Other players, including some freshmen, will get a look at that critical position.

---3. Sirmon thought he had his three-man defensive front set with defensive ends Bequette and Zeandae Johnson and nose guard Brett Johnson--the players who made up the Bears' starting front three most of last season. But Bequette's decision to transfer after the Pac-12 initially announced it would not play fall football forced some adjustments.

Brett Johnson, who started nine games at nose tackle last season as a true freshman, may be the answer because it appears he will move to the defensive end position, with junior Aaron Maldonado manning the nose guard spot.

"Brett is a very talented player, and he's going to have to play multiple positions," said Sirmon, as noted in the video below:

Brett Johnson believes he will primarily play defensive end, known as the 4i-technique in the 3-4 defense. He also believes that is the position he is best suited for.

Johnson also noted that he contracted COVID-19 during the summer, although the symptoms were minor and it did not affect his preparations for the season. He explains that in this video:

Maldonado (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) missed the first four games of 2019 for reasons that were never explained, then played in the remaining nine off the bench. Before his absences, he was competing for a starting job at nose tackle, and his absence allowed Brett Johnson to get playing time.

No matter how you slice it, the loss of Paul and Bequette will hurt the Bears' defense, and it remains to be seen how much Sirmon's adjustments can hide those problems.

One thing that Sirmon does not have to worry about is replacing cornerback Camryn Bynum, who initially opted out of the season when the Pac-12 announced it would not play spring football, then opted back in when the Pac-12 changes its mind and decided to play its seven-game conference-only schedule starting in November.

