CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Cal Uses Safe, Unusual Workout Routine to Prepare for . . . What?

Jake Curtis

Uncertainty is the bane of athletes, who are drilled throughout their careers to do certain things at certain times to prepare for competition that begins at a certain date. Cal linebacker Kuony Deng gave us a glimpse of the routine Cal football players are going through during voluntary workouts in this strange time, but he admits that not knowing when or if the season will start is unsettling for players.

Everything revolves around a schedule for elite college athletes, especially football players, but when there is no target date to reach peak condition, it can play on an athlete's mind.

"I have no idea," said Deng this week when asked if he has any idea if and when the football season will begin. "The only think I can do, and the only thing my teammates can do is we can continue to work and get better. My mindset is, I'm going to be ready either way. And that's really it."

Not knowing the starting date does make it tougher.

"To be honest, man, it does, for sure" he said. "It creeps up in your mind and it's something that you think about. But you can't let it be a deterrent. I just try to set little goals that can keep me focused on that week of training. Little goals just to stay engaged.

"To be honest it is hard. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't hard."

Deng described the typical day during voluntary workouts, noting that the team is divided into groups of about 12 players each, with two groups at opposite ends of the field at Memorial Stadium.

"We each have our own area of the field, completely distant from each other, wear a mask," Deng said. "The only guys you physically really see are the guys in your little group that are a couple yards away from you."

After completing that workout routine, the players head off to adjacent Maxwell Field, where outdoor weights await the players.

"We each have our own platford, and we work out that way," Deng said. "It's a little tough because if you want to do front squats, you got to clean it up first. That can be a little tough because you got seven sets of front squats, so you got to clean it up each time."

The Pac-12 is expected to announce later this week the schedule for its 10-game conference-only season, which could begin on Sept. 19.

Jon Wilner of the Mercury-News has posted several Twitter messages (which lead to stories) about the upcoming announcement:

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Network rankings see Aaron Rodgers drop to No. 16 overall

Defensive end Cameron Jordan enjoys his highest-ever ranking: No. 23

Jeff Faraudo

Keenan Allen argues he is rated too low in the NFL Network's list of top 100 players

Keenan Allen argues his route-running separates him from those with greater speed

Jeff Faraudo

Is Kuony Deng Cal's Next Great Linebacker?

Deng's trajectory suggests he could join the likes of Les Richter, Ron Riversa, Hardy Nickerson, Evan Weaver and other standout Golden Bears linebackers of the past

Jake Curtis

Only six Pac-12 players among nation's top-50, per 247Sports

Ten quarterbacks find their way onto the 247Sports rankings of nation's top 50

Jeff Faraudo

Ranking the Football Conferences: Pac-12 Lagging Again

Athlon's rankings suggest it is not going to take a powerhouse team to win the Pac-12 title, which is good news for Cal

Jake Curtis

Netflix Visits Laney College, Which Gave Cal CJ Anderson, Marcel Dancy

Oakland community college's 2019 season is the focus of "Last Chance U' starting this week on Netflix

Jake Curtis

Ex-Cal Safety Jaylinn Hawkins Could Be Falcons’ Sleeper Impact Player

CBS Sports names one non-first-round draft pick on each NFC team that could flourish as a rookie, and for Atlanta, it was Jaylinn Hawkins, a former Golden Bears standout

Jake Curtis

Does Jets' Trade of Jamal Adams Mean Ashtyn Davis Becomes a Starter?

Bradley McDougald figures to step in as starter at safety for Jets, but the Jets have been talking up former Cal star Davis since he was drafted

Jake Curtis

ESPN Ranks Cal's Recruiting Class 25th - Are Players Staying Local?

It's still early in the process, but Bears have commitments from two Bay Area players and have interest from a few other local athletes

Jake Curtis

by

RugBear

Another Bay Area Recruit Commits to Cal -- OT Ryan Lange

Recruits in the class of 2021 seem to be staying close to home this year, and Ryan Lange is the third Bay Area player to commit to the Cal

Jake Curtis

by

Steve V. Wood