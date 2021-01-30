Dick Callahan, Former PA Announcer for Cal Football and A's, dies

The man with the deep voice was a fixture at Bears home games for 12 years

Dick Callahan, a former public address announcer for Cal football and the Oakland A’s, died Friday morning, the A’s announced. He was 80.

He was the public address announcer for Cal home football games for 12 years, starting in 2000.

“He had a great voice,” Ken Korach, the longtime A’s broadcaster, told the San Francisco Chronicle Friday. “It was deep and it was resonant and he spoke with authority. … He had a tough assignment to come in after Roy Steele; those were huge shoes to fill, and yet he did it in his own way — he didn’t try to be Roy. He just did a great job and he did it with enthusiasm.”

Callahan worked as the PA announcer for more than 1,000 home A’s games. He announced in July 2020, at age 79, that he would sit out the 2020 season because of a health scare.

He also worked 19 seasons as the Warriors’ public-address announcer and St. Mary’s College, where his Bay Area career began in 1975.

Callahan was a graduate of Scranton (Pa.) Prep in 1958, and he attended St. Jerome’s University in Waterloo, Ontario. He played college until injuring both his ankles, according to a 2016 Scranton Times-Tribune story.

Here are excerpts from Cal’s May 2000 announcement that Callahan had been appointed to be the public address announcer for Cal football: