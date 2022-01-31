Celtics Need to Give Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum Time, Says Dwyane Wade

Two young stars need more time together, according to winner of 3 NBA titles.

Dwayne Wade, who teamed with the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James and Chris Bosh to win three NBA titles, believes the Boston Celtics must be patient with the young tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

There’s a growing narrative that the under-achieving Celtics should split them up, trading one to remake their roster. Wade thinks that would be a mistake.

“Jayson Tatum has been blossoming into a young superstar in front of our eyes and Jaylen Brown has been ‘Hold on, wait, don’t forget about me., ” said Wade, who won a championship with O’Neal in 2006 then two more with James and Bosh in 2012 and ’13, all with the Miami Heat.

Brown, the 25-year-old one-and-done former Cal player, is averaging 24.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season. Tatum, who turns 24 on Thursday, provides the Celtics 26.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Jaylen Brown Photo by Richaun Holmes, USA Today

Boston, erratic much of this season, has climbed above .500 at 26-25 only by winning eight of its past 12 games. The Celtics reside in ninth place in the East, far below expectations in a city that expects a lot from its team.

““They’re trying to learn how to win in one of the toughest cities to win in that demands championships, that demands success, and they’re trying to figure it out,” Wade said. “That’s the beauty of it, it’s the journey for both of those guys. It’s hard for anybody in any sport to have the similar kind of style of similar games and to be told that someone has to sacrifice.”

Brown and Tatum both have said they can work together and are willing to adjust their games for the benefit of the team.

”Obviously, we’ve been playing better as of late,” Tatum said. “Which is good for sure, but we’ve still got a very long way to go and I think, still realizing we’re at even .500, this isn’t where I or anybody wanted to be coming into this season.”

Brown had 26 points and 12 rebounds in the Celtics’ loss to Atlanta on Friday, also had a season-high seven turnovers. He gave credit to his teammate for pointing out at a shootaround that the team has struggled to maintain focus.

”It’s extremely important,” Brown said. “At times it seems like we win a couple of games and we lose that edge. JT said something at shootaround and it was accurate. We just gotta continue have that edge, come out ready to attack, ready to win.

“Sometimes, it just feels like we’re out there playing basketball. We just gotta be better. I gotta be better and I will be.”

Wade, who now is part owner of the Utah Jazz and a TV analyst, believes Brown and Tatum mostly need time.

“We have to allow these guys to come into their own and we have to allow them to learn how to lose and learn how to win, together,” he said. “We want so much from them because they went to the (conference) finals very early in their young career but they’re still learning how to play basketball at a high level.

“When you’re a team and you have that kind of talent, you find a way to make sure that talent continues to work together because you can’t just go out and find a Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. I like the fact they’re trying to figure it out together.”

Cover photo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown by Chuck Cook, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo