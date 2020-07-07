The Philadelphia Eagles gave their first official response Tuesday to anti-Semitic comments attributed to Adolf Hitler that wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted on his Instagram page, calling his messages “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling.”

“They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by this organization,” the statement said.

The Eagles said it’s Jackson’s responsibility to not only apologize but also use his platform “to promote unity, equality and respect.” The Eagles’ statement also suggested the matter is not fully resolved.

“We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action.”

Philadelphia Eagles

Jackson posted his own video statement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying he was "very apologetic" and that he did not intend harm to anyone.

"I never want to put any race down or any people down," he said. He added that he "probably should have posted anything . . . Hitler was a bad person, I know that."

But the 33-year-old former Cal star provided no clear explanation for why he posted the quotes in the first place beyond the suggestion that "I just wanted to enlighten my people."

The quotes he posted over the 4th of July weekend that he attributed to Hitler, said, in part, “white Jews "will blackmail America. (They) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were.”

Jackson also praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been labeled by both the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League as anti-Semitic.

The Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia, according to ESPN, posted on social media, asking Jackson to “immediately apologize."

Deeply troubling to see @DeSeanJackson10 promoting the message of notorious antisemite and NOI leader Louis Farrakhan. We have reached out to the @Eagles about this and call on Jackson to immediately apologize. We urge Mr. Jackson to use his platform as a professional athlete to promote unity and positivity, rather than the divisive words of a bigot.

The quotes attributed to Hitler reportedly are fake, and first appeared in a book written in 1980, according to the Philly Voice. But Jackson apparently didn’t know that when he posted them. Here is the first of Jackson’s weekend posts:

DeSean Jackson's Instagram post

Jackson’s posts included an attempted explanation or apology for his earlier messages, saying, in part, “Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way.”

Not everyone accepted Jackson’s feeble mea culpa.

Cal graduate Michael Silver, a long-time respected NFL writer and analyst for NFL Network, was among those critical of Jackson’s posts.

“The NFL should suspend DeSean Jackson. Bigotry is unacceptable,” Silver wrote on Twitter.

ESPN national NFL writer Kevin Seifert tweeted, “At the very least, he is ignorant of what it means to be anti-Semitic.”

Oregon graduate Geoff Schwartz, a former eight-year NFL offensive lineman who is Jewish, also weighed in on Jackson’s remarks.

Corey Seidman, who identifies himself as a Phillies analyst and producer from NBCSPhilly, suggested Jackson was speaking from a position of ignorance.

Stay tuned. There almost certainly will be more fallout to come.

