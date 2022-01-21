Monte Vista TE Jack Endries Commits to Cal as a Walk-On

Tight end Jack Endries of Monte Vista High School in Danville, Calif., announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to Cal in the class of 2022. He will join the Cal roster as a preferred walk-on.

Endries played for Monte Vista head coach CJ Anderson, a former star running back at Cal and the NFL. Endries had 49 catches for 579 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games this past season.

Endries took an official visit to Cal earlier this month, which is when Cal offered him a place on the roster as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Endries is rated a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and rivals.com, and he had scholarship offers from Fresno State, Colorado State, UNLV, Army, Air Force and San Jose State among others.

Endries was named a first-team all-East Bay Athletic League tight end.

A number of walk-ons have had success at Cal, and that includes tight end Jake Tonges, who started his career with the Golden Bears as a walk-on but eventually became a starter and earned a scholarship. Tonges recently declared for the 2022 NFL draft.

The Cal offense under offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave calls for the use of a lot of tight ends. The Golden Bears often used three-tight end formations during the 2021 season, and they have made a habit of recruiting tight ends, sometimes as walk-ons

.

