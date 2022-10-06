ESPN Ranks Cal's Jaydn Ott as the Nation's No. 5 True Freshman

Cal freshman running back Jaydn Ott was not a starter in the Bears' season-opener, but he has made a major impact since.

His 274 rushing yards against Arizona two weeks ago are still the most by any running back this season. He leads the Pac-12 in rushing (106.5 yards per game) and is fifth nationally in yards per carry (7.39). Ott has been named Pac-12 freshman of the week three times.

On Thursday, ESPN ranked the nation's top 25 true freshmen after five weeks this season, and Ott came in at No. 5. If he had gained more than 69 rushing yards against Washington State in the recent 28-9 loss to Washington State, he probably would have been ranked higher.

Ott is not the highest ranked freshman running back, being placed behind Penn State's Nicholas Singleton, who is No. 3, and Mississippi's Quinshon Judkins, who's No. 4.

Here is what ESPN said about Ott:

5. Jaydn Ott, RB Cal | 2022 ESPN 300 ranking: unranked (four stars) A former four-star recruit ranked just outside of the ESPN 300, Ott has become the feature player in Cal's offense not just as a running back, but also as a passing game target. The 6-foot, 205-pound Ott is on pace for 1,200 rushing yards and 40-plus catches. He has already scored seven touchdowns this season.

Ott is the only Pac-12 freshman ranked among the top 15, but two other freshmen from the conference were ranked:

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is ranked No 19, and Utah outside linebacker Lander Barton is No. 24.

Penn State tops that total by itself, with four of its freshmen in the top 25, while LSU has three freshmen ranked.

.

Cover photo of Jaydn Ott by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport