Cal Football: Evan Weaver One of 4 Finalists for Lott Trophy

Photo by Kyle Terada - USA TODAY Sports
Jake Curtis

Cal senior inside linebacker Evan Weaver on Friday was named one of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Weaver, who leads the nation in tackles by a wide margin, will be joined by the other three finalists – Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons -- at the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Show on December 15 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach.

Former 49ers star Ronnie Lott will present the award to the winner as selected by a national voter panel.

The award recognizes the player who makes the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The honor is the only college football award that recognizes both athletic performance and the personal character of the player.

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation will donate $25,000 to the general scholarship fund of the winners' university and $5,000 to each of three runner-up schools.

Weaver is a three-time Lott IMPACT Trophy Player of the Week. Weaver won the honor in Week 2 after his 18-tackle performance at Washington and again in Week 8 when he had 21 tackles, including two sacks. He also shared the honor with Joe Bachie of Michigan State in Week 4 after making a career-high-tying 22 tackles against Mississippi.

Weaver is the second Cal finalist in the history of the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Daymeion Hughes won the Lott Trophy in 2006. was a semifinalist last year.

Weaver has accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 Senior Bowl.

(Click here for a story on how Weaver got snubbed for an all-conference honor.)

Below, Weaver tells it like it is after loss to USC:



