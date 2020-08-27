Ex-Cal Players Involved in NFL Transactions: Bears Cut Trevor Davis

A couple of former Cal players were involved in NFL transactions the past few days.

Wide receiver-kick returner Trevor Davis was released by the Chicago Bear on Tuesday, August 25, one day after he signed a one-day contract with the Bears.

But the former Golden Bears’ standout probably has enough NFL experience and speed (timed at 4.42 seconds in the 40) to latch on with another team if he wants to.

Davis has bounced around quite a bit lately. He played for three teams in 2019, catching three passes for the Green Bay Packers, hauling in six passes for the Miami Dolphins and recording 13 receptions for 111 yards in nine games, including four starts, for the Oakland Raiders.

He played his first three NFL seasons for the Packers and has been used as a kick returner at every stop.

Davis began his college career at Hawaii before transferring to Cal and playing the 2014 and 2015 seasons in Berkeley. He had 40 receptions for 672 yards and two touchdowns as a senior, but he may have had a bigger impact as a junior when he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and had five touchdown receptions.

Also on August 25, former Cal tight end Ian Bunting was placed on injured reserve by the Indianapolis Colts because of a leg injury.

Three days earlier the Colts had waived Bunting with an injury designation. He cleared waivers on Tuesday, August 24, and was returned to injured reserve.

He will remain on injured reserve unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.

Bunting has good size (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) and is considered a good run blocker, but he will need to improve in other aspects to make an NFL roster.

The Bears signed Bunting as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft, and he was one of the Bears’ final cuts before the 2019 regular-season opener.

He was signed and released from the New York Jets practice squad in September 2019. The Colts then signed Bunting to their practice squad last October and he remained there throughout the season.

Bunting played just one season at Cal after playing three seasons at Michigan. Bunting appeared in seven games for Cal in 2018, catching 18 passes for 195 yards.

