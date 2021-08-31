August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI TIX
Search

Pac-12 Roundtable Discussion Entering First Big Week

Six SI reporters who cover Pac-12 teams talk about their squads' upcoming games.
Author:
Publish date:

The Sports Illustrated Pac-12 roundtable discussion makes its debut this week as six reporters who cover conference teams talked about their teams' upcoming games in the video atop the story.

UCLA was the only Pac-12 team who played a game this past week, and the Bruins posted a 44-10 victory over Hawaii before a relatively small crowd at the Rose Bowl.

Th Bruins will get a bigger test this weekend when they host 16th-ranked LSU, hoping they have more fans at the game than LSU, which may bring a crowd. UCLA is giving free tickets to students, trying to build its attendance.

The people in the round-table discussion include Dan Raley (Washington Huskies), Claudette Pattison (USC Trojans), Max Torres (Oregon Ducks), Donnie Druin (Arizona State), Sam Connon (UCLA Bruins) and Jake Curtis (Cal Bears).

Washington opens against Montana, USC plays San Jose State, Arizona State hosts Southern Utah, Oregon faces Fresno State, Cal opens at home against Nevada.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.

Roundtable
Football

Pac-12 Roundtable Discussion Entering First Big Week

Jordan Kunaszyk Scott Taetsch
Football

Washington Reportedly Cuts Former Cal LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Jackson Brown
Football

Danville OT Jackson Brown Commits to Cal for Class of 2022

Nikko Remigio
Football

Cal at No. 7 in SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings as Its Season Is Set to Begin

Wide receiving Romeo Doubs make a habit out of getting behind defenders.
Football

Watching Nevada Offense is Turning Cal Defensive Coordinator Peter Sirmon Gray

Evan Weaver Billy Hardiman
Football

Cardinals Cut Former Cal Star Evan Weaver

Robert Paylor, with girlfriend Karsen Welle behind him, walks toward his diploma
Other Sports

Paralyzed 4 Years Ago, Ex-Cal Rugby Player Robert Paylor Walks at Graduation

Cameron Goode Darren Yamashita
Football

Cal 2021 Football Preview -- Part I: Strengths and Weaknesses