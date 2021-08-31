Pac-12 Roundtable Discussion Entering First Big Week

Six SI reporters who cover Pac-12 teams talk about their squads' upcoming games.

The Sports Illustrated Pac-12 roundtable discussion makes its debut this week as six reporters who cover conference teams talked about their teams' upcoming games in the video atop the story.

UCLA was the only Pac-12 team who played a game this past week, and the Bruins posted a 44-10 victory over Hawaii before a relatively small crowd at the Rose Bowl.

Th Bruins will get a bigger test this weekend when they host 16th-ranked LSU, hoping they have more fans at the game than LSU, which may bring a crowd. UCLA is giving free tickets to students, trying to build its attendance.

The people in the round-table discussion include Dan Raley (Washington Huskies), Claudette Pattison (USC Trojans), Max Torres (Oregon Ducks), Donnie Druin (Arizona State), Sam Connon (UCLA Bruins) and Jake Curtis (Cal Bears).

Washington opens against Montana, USC plays San Jose State, Arizona State hosts Southern Utah, Oregon faces Fresno State, Cal opens at home against Nevada.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.