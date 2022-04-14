For Jaydn Ott — the only incoming freshman on campus for Cal’s spring football camp — everything is new. He is learning his way around school, getting the hang of classes and studying the playbook.

But Ott already understands perhaps the most important thing a running back must know: Take care of the big guys who block for him.

Jaydn Ott Photo by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

During the Bears’ first fully padded practice Wednesday, Ott showed some elusiveness and speed while running the ball, and he caught several passes during 7-on-7 drills or team sessions.

Then, after the Bears' five starting offensive lineman came out, Ott brought all of them water.

“I saw they were huffin’ and puffin’ so I decided to give my guys some water because they work so hard,” Ott said. “Take care of my linemen and they’ll take care of me.”

Ott is learning from and competing with presumed starter Damien Moore and two other junior running backs, DeCarlos Brooks and Chris Street.

“Thankfully, I’ve got a bunch of older guys coaching me through it, helping me on the side, studying extra film,” Ott said. “So I feel like they helped prepare me for today.”

Offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said in the video above that Ott has been “really exciting these first five days” of practice.

“He’s coming out of the backfield and catching some balls. And when we hand it to him, he’s got a bunch of gears for speed,” said Musgrave, adding that “explosive plays” made Ott attractive as a recruit.

Asked to identify his best asset as a running back, Ott echoed Musgrave. “I would say my burst, definitely my burst. Speed.”

Ott averaged 8.4 yards per rush at Norco High School in Chino and scored 30 career touchdowns.

He was targeted with a number of passes Wednesday and played error-free ball, catching all of them.

“That’s another part of my game, being able to catch the ball out of the backfield. I’m real comfortable with that,” said Ott, adding that he didn’t catch many passes in high school. “When I did, it turned out great.”

For now, Ott is taking things a step at a time.

He said he’s getting help from teammates and the academic support staff with his four spring classes — nutritional science, a scholar-athlete transition class and two sociology courses.

“Right now I’m doing pretty well — I surprised myself,” he said of his academic work.

Ott explained he was drawn to Cal because of a family atmosphere among players. “Also, who wouldn’t want a Berkeley education.”

He shared no goals for his freshman season beyond doing his part and finding a role, “and see where that takes me.” Ott, who graduated early from high school to be enroll early at Cal, relished his chance to play against college teammates in pads for the first time.

“It’s fun to get in pads again. It’s pretty much the same thing (as high school), just bigger dudes, faster. Things just have to start clicking faster.”

Musgrave is optimistic that can happen.

“He works hard at everything in life,” Musgrave said. “He’s in the locker room, in the study hall, with his tutors, in the offices . . . all day. Working on his schoolwork, working on his football. He’s just got a great work ethic.”

Cover photo of Jaydn Ott by Al Sermeno, KLC fotos

