At 6-foot-4, Tommy Christakos Hopes to Rise to the Occasion as Cal Receiver

At 6-foot-4, he is the tallest of five WRs in the Bears' recruiting class of 2020

Tommy Christakos caught 29 touchdown passes as a wide receiver during his high school career in Scottsdale, Arizona. He even threw a couple TDs at Chaparral High.

But when he caught a 9-yard TD from Robby Rowell in Cal’s fully padded scrimmage on Saturday, Christakos was so excited he can’t really recall all the details.

“That was the best part,’ he said. “I might have blacked out a little so I don’t remember all of it. I can’t say I’ve been there before yet but I’m going to try to make that a normal thing.”

And if he catches a touchdown next fall against Stanford or USC?

“I’ll act like I’ve been there.”

Christakos is one of five wide receivers in the Bears' 2020 signing class that were with the team last fall for its four-game schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic. None of them saw any game action in the fall.

Now, two-thirds the way through Cal’s spring workouts, Christakos is trying to stake out a role with the Bears.

“I want to make an impact on the team. I know I’m only a true freshman, but I got some (praactice) experience under my belt last season,” he said. “I truly think I can make an impact, especially down in the red zone. I feel like I’m a big guy and I feel like I play the jump ball extremely well.”

At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Christakos is the tallest of the five receivers in his class, a group that also includes Jeremiah Hunter of Fresno, Justin Baker of Bellevue, Washington, Aidan Lee of Mesa, Arizona, and Mason Mangum of Austin, Texas.

Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave likes the five newcomers and thinks Christakos can create a niche for himself because of his size. Christakos is playing mostly split end, although he worked at flanker in practice on Wednesday, according to Musgrave.

“He’s a big target over there,” Musgrave said. "Runs good routes and on those 50-50 balls where there’s the moment of truth where he and a defender are there. Here comes the ball, who’s going to come down with it? We feel good about our chances with Tommy.”

Musgrave talks more in the video below about Hunter, considered the top prospect among the five wideouts when the Bears signed them in December 2019.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo