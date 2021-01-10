Cal Football: Florida State Safety Ray Woodie III Transfers to Cal

Sophomore from the state of Florida made two starts for the Seminoles in 2020

Cal has developed a reputation for talented defensive backs and the Bears added one when Florida State safety Ray Woodie III announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will transfer to Cal.

Woodie started two games for Florida State this past season and played in all nine of the Seminoles' games, recording 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and one pass breakup. The Seminoles went 3-6 this past season.

He appeared in 10 games as a freshman in 2019 and recorded nine tackles, including 1.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, and one forced fumble.

He was a sophomore this past season, but because the 2020 season does not count against a player's eligibility, Woodie will still have three seasons of college eligibility remaining.

Woodie plans to enroll at Cal for the spring semester, but it's unclear whether he will be eligible to play for Cal in the 2021 season. The NCAA has granted waivers for most transfers during the pandemic, allowing those players to play without having to sit out a season.

His twitter message announcing his transfer to Cal is pretty cool, as he turns from Florida State colors to Cal blue.

Woodie is from Palmetto, Florida, and he was recruited by Cal out of high school. Woodie also had scholarship offers from Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Stanford and others before committing to Florida State.

Woodie's father, Ray Woodie II, coached defensive backs at Florida State for two years (2018 and 2019).

Cal lost two safeties to the NFL (Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins) following the 2019 season, and it will lose all-Pac-12 cornerback Camryn Bynum this year.

Woodie provided some highlight via Twitter:

