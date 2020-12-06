Game Time Set for Cal's Game at Washington State Next Week

Next Saturday night's game is the last one on the Bears' schedule but not the last regular-season game Cal will play this season

Game time for Cal's game next Saturday at Washington State has been set for 7:30 p.m., it was announced Sunday.

The television station that will broadcast the game has not been set as of Sunday morning but is expected to be announced after Sunday afternoon's game between USC and Washington State.

The game against Washington State is the last one on Cal's schedule, although the Bears will play a final regular-season game the weekend of Dec. 19 against a Pac-12 opponent that has yet to be determined at a site that has yet to be determined.

Games in mid-December in Pullman, Wash., figure to be quite cold with snow being a distinct possibility, so the Bears should wear warm clothing for a night game in rural eastern Washington.

Washington State carried a 1-1 record into Sunday's 4:30 p.m. game against the Trojans, but the Cougars had not played a game since Nov. 14 because of virus-related issues

Cal (1-3) is coming off its best performance of the season, which resulted in a 21-17 victory over No. 23 Oregon on Saturday.

The key to the Bears' victory was turnover margin. Cal did not commit any turnovers for the first time this season and it forced two fourth-quarter fumbles that Cal recovered, each ending a threat by the Ducks.

Cal will have a regular week of practice in preparation for the Cougars, who will have a short week to get ready for the Bears. The WSU game against USC was pushed back from Friday to Sunday to increase the likelihood that it could be played, given COVID-19 concerns.

.

Cover photo of Makai Polk in last year's win over Washington State is by Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.