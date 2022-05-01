Cal QB Chase Garbers Signs With Raiders as an Undrafted Free Agent

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers was not selected in the NFL draft, but he quickly reached agreement to join the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

.Garbers noted the deal in a twitter message shortly after the NFL draft was completed on Saturday.

Garbers was one of several Golden Bears who signed as undrafted free agents.

Two Cal wide receivers, Trevon Clark and Kekoa Crawford announced via twitter that they have agreed to free-agents deals:

Clark announced that he has signed with the Baltimore Ravens:

Crawford, Cal's leading receiver in 2021, agreed to sign with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.