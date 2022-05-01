Skip to main content

Cal QB Chase Garbers Signs With Raiders as an Undrafted Free Agent

Golden Bears receivers Trevon Clark, Kekoa Crawford also reportedly sign as free agents

Cal quarterback Chase Garbers was not selected in the NFL draft, but he quickly reached agreement to join the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

.Garbers noted the deal in a twitter message shortly after the NFL draft was completed on Saturday.

Garbers was one of several Golden Bears who signed as undrafted free agents.

Two Cal wide receivers, Trevon Clark and Kekoa Crawford announced via twitter that they have agreed to free-agents deals:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clark announced that he has signed with the Baltimore Ravens:

Crawford, Cal's leading receiver in 2021, agreed to sign with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Elijah Hicks Stan szeto 5
Football

Chicago Bears Draft Cal Safety Elijah Hicks in Seventh Round

By Jake Curtis30 minutes ago
Cameron Goode Darren Yamashita 3
Football

Cal OLB Cameron Goode Drafted in Seventh Round by Dolphins

By Jake Curtis1 hour ago
Jaylen Brown
Basketball

Jaylen Brown's Nagging Hamstring OK After Rest; Ex-Cal Star Ready to Face Bucks

By Jeff Faraudo5 hours ago
Ryan Glover Stephen Brashear
Football

Cal QB Ryan Glover Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

By Jake CurtisApr 29, 2022
Dario Longhetto 8 yards
Football

Cal Kicker Dario Longhetto Says He Can Hit Field Goals from 60 Yards and Beyond

By Jake CurtisApr 29, 2022
Former Cal football player Ralph DeLoach
Football

Former 1970s Cal Star Defensive Player Ralph DeLoach Dies at 65

By Jeff FaraudoApr 29, 2022
Keeshawn Barthelemy Stephen R. Sylvanie
Basketball

Pac-12 Basketball Transfers: Who's Leaving and Who's Coming In?

By Jake CurtisApr 29, 2022
Chase Garbers John Hefti 2
Football

Documentary Follows Chase Garbers’ Journey to Possible NFL Career

By Jake CurtisApr 29, 2022