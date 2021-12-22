Theoretically (But Not Actually) Cal Might Get Gator Bowl Berth

Gator Bowl needs to find a team to replace Texas A&M, and 5-7 teams might be eligible

File this under the "wild rumor" category, but there is speculation that Cal might be one of the candidates to play in the Gator Bowl -- yes, this season.

It's not going to happen, but the story is intriguing.

On Wednesday, Texas A&M has had to pull out of the Gator Bowl game against Wake Forest because of COVID issues. With not enough bowl-eligible teams available, Gator Bowl officials could offer a berth to a 5-7 team. Like Cal, for example.

The other option is to invite a team that has already played a bowl game, which seems equally ridiculously.

But there's not much time. The Gator Bowl is scheduled to be played Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Fla.

When not enough bowl-eligible teams are available, bowls can invite teams with 5-7 records based on their Academic Progress Report (APR). In other words, the 5-7 team with the best APR would get the first shot at a bowl berth. Rutgers was at the top of the list, and was reportedly offered the Gator Bowl berth but declined.

By our calculations Cal would have the next best APR among teams that finished with a 5-7 record, just ahead of Texas and Florida.

But even if Cal is offered a berth in the Gator Bowl, it's hard to imagine that it could accept. The Golden Bears have not played or practiced since Dec. 4. Cal students just completed taking finals for the fall term last week, and the spring term does not begin until January 11.

As Brett McMurphy noted in his twitter report above, no 5-7 teams are practicing.

That has not prevented several prominent Cal players from retweeting the speculation as it pertains to mascots:

The option of inviting a team that has already played a bowl game seems far-fetched, but that is being bandied about too.

It's hard to imagine what the Gator Bowl people can do to have a game, but the speculation about their options makes for good reading.

Cover photo by Melina Vastola, USA TODAY Sports

