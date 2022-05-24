Report: Former Cal Star WR Geoff McArthur Has Cancer

GoFundMe site requests funding for McArthur, who holds the school record for career receiving yards

Former Cal football star Geoff McArthur, who holds the school record for career receiving yardage, has cancer and was hospitalized on Friday, according to KRON 4 TV, based on a GoFundMe site organized by some of McArthur's friends.

According to the report, the 39-year-old McArthur was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, and he was admitted to Keck Hospital of USC.

The GoFundMe site said McArthur is undergoing chemotherapy and aggressive treatment for a cancer that is spreading quickly. The site claims to raised more than $15,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Tyler Fredrickson, a former Cal kicker noted for kicking the game-winning field goal against USC in 2003, tweeted the situation:

McArthur is the head football coach at St. Monica Catholic High School in Santa Monica, Calif., and he also trains athletes. Before that he was the wide receivers coach at El Camino College in Torrance, Calif.

McArthur, a member of the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame, played at Cal from 2000 to 2004, and was Aaron Rodgers' top target in his final two season in Berkeley. His best season was 2003 when he had 85 receptions for 1,504 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He ranks as Cal’s all-time leader with 3,188 career receiving yards and is second in career receptions with 202. He was named a second-team All-American in 2003, and he was the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame’s College Male Athlete of the Year.

In that 2003 season, McArthur set a Big Game record with 245 receiving yards on 16 receptions from Rodgers in a 28-16 victory over Stanford.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsrepor