Detroit GM Says Jared Goff Will Be Lions' Starting QB in 2023

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes on Tuesday confirmed what should have become apparent over the second half of this past season: Former Cal standout Jared Goff will remain the Lions starting quarterback in 2023.

That seems obvious now after he was the driving force in the Lions' 8-2 record over the final 10 games, earning the Lions (9-8) their first winning season since 2017 and putting them within in an eyelash of making the playoffs.

However, that was certainly not the feeling when the Lions traded Matthew Stafford for Goff and a bunch of first-round draft picks after the 2020 season. The general feeling then was that Goff was merely a place-holder at quarterback until the Lions could find a long term answer at the position. He figured to be the Lions starting quarterback for one season, possibly two, then the Lions would unload Goff and his huge contract, either by trading him or releasing him.

Based on Goff's contract stipulations, the best time to get rid of Goff would be after the 2022 season because that is when the Lions would save the most money by letting him go. It also would be easier for Goff to leave if he chose to do so.

The team went 3-13-1 last year, and when the Lions began the 2022 season 1-6, the sense that Goff was playing his final games for Detroit seemed closer to reality.

But Goff led the Lions in an unexpected surge to the brink of a playoff berth and was among the league leaders in passing.

He completed 65.1% of his passes with 29 touchdowns, which ranked tied for fifth in the NFL, and seven interceptions, the fewest by any quarterback who played all 17 games. His passer rating of 99.3 was seventh-best in th NFL, and better than Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott, among others.

Over the final nine games, he threw 15 touchdown passes with no interceptions, and the Lions finished fourth in the NFL in total offense and fifth in scoring.

So it is not surprising that Holmes more or less guaranteed that the 28-year-old Goff will be the Lions quarterback next season.

"I think it's a lot easier to get worse at quarterback than to get better in this league," Holmes said a news conference Tuesday. "So, I think what Jared has done this year, he captained the ship of a top-3 offense, and he was top-10 statistically in most of the passing categories.

"And again, you know how we approach the draft. We're never going to turn down a good football player, so if it's a football player we love, we're going to make sure every stone is turned. But I do think that Jared has proven to everybody that he is the starting quarterback for us."

On Monday Goff said he "loved my time here," according to ESPN.com, but said he had not talked to front-office about his future with the Lions. "We'll see," he said.

Goff's situation is quite different than it was in his final days with the Rams when he was targeted as the cause of many of the Rams' shortcomings and was pushed out of town in a trade in which the Rams had to add a lot to the package to get rid of him.

"It feels great because I've been on the flip side of that to be in a place where you are appreciated," Goff said, according to the ESPN report. "It feels good. And again, these people here, it's just a special place and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Holmes had said when Goff was acquired that he didn't necessarily see Goff as a bridge quafrterback and continued to say that despite the Lions struggles.

Now the Lions are intent on keep Goff as their No. 1 quarterback.

There are two more years left on his contract, but Goff has an out this offseason if he chose to exercise it, which seems highly unlikely now. Also the Lions would benefit financially by getting rid of Goff this offseason. The cap hit would have been $41 million if he was released last offseason, but the dead cap hoit would be just $10 million if he is released this offseason.

The Lions apparently won't pursue that option, though. The Lions would be on the hook for $25 million to Goff in 2023 and $26 million in 2024, which is sounds like a lot, but it's only the 12th-highest annual salary for a current NFL quarterback. It's less than half of what Stafford and Russell Wilson make.

Goff's salary seems like a bargain now.

