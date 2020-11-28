NFL Fantasy Experts Have Mixed Opinions on Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff

Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff must be a pivotal player in Fantasy football leagues, because Fantasy experts seem to have particular interest in him.

Whether they expect the Rams quarterback to be outstanding in a given week or struggle the next week, they mention him far more thn any other Cal alum in their weekly advice.

But there is not always agreement on what to expect from him, and this week is a great example.

Fantasy experts from four reputable sports sites mention Goff as a player Frantasy players should maneuver. One suggests starting Goff, another labels him a stronger start, a third lists him a sleeper, and a fourth advises sitting Goff in this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Goff is the only ex-Golden Bears player who gets a mention from multiple Fantasy experts this week.

So why all the confusion about how Goff will perform? The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer notes the issue with Goff when he says, "Goff is a hard QB to read from week to week," but he lists Goff among his "stronger starts" this week, with this explanation:

Jared Goff, Rams (vs. SF). Goff is a hard QB to read from week to week because the Rams ability to run the ball correlates to his success more than passing matchups. It feels like L.A. will once again have trouble running here as they avenge a Week 6 loss.

Dalton Del Don of Yahoo is also high on Goff this week, saying Fantasy players should start Goff and provides this reasoning:

Goff leads the NFL in adjusted completion% (85.8) this season in a clean pocket (Daniel Jones is #3!), and the 49ers have struggled mightily getting to the quarterback lately while suffering through a comical number of injuries. The 49ers have a tough run defense, not unlike last week’s opponent (the Bucs), so it’s entirely possible the Rams surprise and go pass-heavy yet again.

However, Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated disagrees, telling Fantasy players to sit Goff this week, giving this assessment:

Jared Goff vs. 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): Goff has been tough for fantasy fans to trust for most of the last month, scoring fewer than 17 fantasy points in four of his last five games. That includes a 14.9-point stinker against this week’s opponent, the 49ers. Their defense has allowed 18.2 fantasy points a game to quarterbacks, which is a modest stat line for most at the position. Goff has also scored fewer than 17 points in three of his last four games against the Niners.

Finally there is Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports, who implies the uncertain nature of a Goff performance by listing him as one of his three quarterback sleepers this week, along with Philip Rivers and Teddy Bridgewater.

Here is what Eisenberg says about Goff:

Goff has thrown the ball well over the past two games against Seattle and Tampa Bay with 678 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, and he scored 29 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers in Week 12. He had 18 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 6, but he also has four games with at least 20 Fantasy points against San Francisco in his past six meetings with this team. And two of the past three quarterbacks against the 49ers have scored at least 36 Fantasy points.

The only other ex-Cal player to get a mention among group of experts is Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, who is considered a "weaker start" by The Sporting News' Iyer.

Marvin Jones Jr., Lions (vs. HOU). He might see Roby with Kenny Golladay (hip) looking like he’ll be out again.

