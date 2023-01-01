Jared Goff Guides Lions Closer to a Playoff Berth With Big Win

Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff had a big game on Sunday, helping the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears. 41-10 and stay alive for a playoff berth.

The Lions are now 8-8 heading into the final game of the regular season next week against the Green Bay Packers, who are 7-8 heading into Sunday's late game against the Vikings.

The Lions began the day tied with Seattle at 7-8, a half-game behind the Washington Commanders, who held the seventh and final NFC playoff spot at 7-7-1 before play began Sunday. But the Commanders, whose head coach is former Cal linebacker Ron Rivera, lost to the Browns 24-10 on Sunday to drop to 7-8-1. That leavbes the Lions in the seventh and final playoff spot for the time being. Results of games involving the Packers and Seahawks later Sunday will affect the Lions' playoff position.

The Giants beat the Colts 38-10 Sunday to improve to 9-6-1 and clinch a berth in the postseason. New York currently owns the No. 6 playoff spot in the NFC.

The Lions would lose a tiebreaker to Seattle if the teams finish with the same record, because the Seahawks beat Detroit earlier this season. The Lions need to finish with a better record than Seattle to earn a playoff berth over the Seahawks, who play the Jets later Sunday.

The Lions looked like a playoff team on Sunday as they rolled past the Bears for their seventh win in their past nine games after a 1-6 start.

Goff was 21-for-29 for 255 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and season-best 133.5 passer rating. Over the past eight games, Goff has thrown 15 TD passes with no interceptions and Detroit has gone 6-2.

He began the day seventh in the NFL in passer rating, and may move up the list after his performance on Sunday.

His first TD pass tied the score at 7-7 after Chicago had scored on its first possession.

Goff's second touchdown pass pushed the Lions' lead to 21-10:

And his third touchdown throw, to D'Andre Swift, put the Lions aherad 38-10, proving icing on the cake and preventing Chicago from having any hope of a comeback.

The loss dropped the Bears' record to 3-13, as Chicago quarterback Justin Fields had a challenging day against the Lions' defense. He finished 7-for-21 for 75 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 40.8 passer rating.

Cover photo of Jared Goff by Lon Horwedel, USA TODAY Sports

