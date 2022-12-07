Quarterback Jared Goff has done more than help elevate the chronically woeful Detroit Lions to competitive status. The former Cal star has served his new community and earned his team’s nomination for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

In his second season with the Lions, Goff was appeared surprised when the team had him watch a video where three representatives of Give Merit’s FATE Program shared the news with him.

“I try not to get emotional but that’s really cool,” he said after watching the video. “It’s an honor. As much as I’m able to help them, it’s very rewarding for me.”

Goff has led the Lions to a 5-7 start to this NFL season, matching their best full-season win total from any of the past three years. Detroit has won four of its past five games. Goff has passed for 3,022 yards — seventh-best in the NFL — with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

One player from each NFL team is nominated for the award. Other candidates this year include Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and Arik Armstead of the San Francisco 49ers.

The winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards program that will air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVII, on NBC.

Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams won the award last year and past winners include J.J. Watt, Peyton Manning and John Elway.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Goff is deserving of the honor.

"Jared has done a remarkable job connecting with this community since the day he became a Detroit Lion, and it's no surprise that our city has embraced him in return,” Campbell said. “His work in both Los Angeles and Detroit so far throughout his young NFL career speaks for itself.

“He sets an incredible example for not only his teammates, but more importantly the younger generation that looks up him."

Goff, the NFL’s No. 1 overall draft pick out of Cal in 2016, played the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams and helped the team to the Super Bowl after the 2018 season.

Two years later, Goff was traded to the Lions.

“When I first came to Detroit I didn’t know anything about the city,” he said. “Going out to the schools and going out in the community, and meeting the kids and meeting the teachers and meeting the people who have had an impact on these kids, has changed me and made me a much better man and a much better person.”

Goff said he feels a responsibility to pitch in, but also embraces the opportunity.

Jared Goff Photo courtesy of Detroit Lions

“It’s about the people you’ve giving back to and it’s about wrapping your arms around a community and wrapping your arms about kids and making sure you’re there for them,” he said. “I think it’s part of our job. And when you’re the quarterback and you’re in the situation that I am financially it’s important to help and lend a hand where you can. And not only financially but (with) your energy and as yourself and be there for people.”

Here are some highlights of Goff’s community involvement, according to the Lions’ news release:

This year, Goff and his brand, JG16, developed a partnership with non-profit organization Give Merit's FATE Program. In collaboration with four FATE students, Goff designs and sells clothing products that ultimately provide college scholarships to students in Detroit. The group works with a designer to create clothing that captures the heart of the initiative.

Goff matches 100 percent of the profits to support FATE, which rewards 175 Detroit youth working on real-life business projects with a scholarship upon completion of the program. In 2021, every dollar accrued by the JG16 apparel line was donated to the Detroit Lions Foundation and distributed throughout the Detroit community for various youth initiatives.

Over the last two years, Goff has continuously identified areas of need at Detroit Lions Academy, an alternative middle school aimed at providing over-age students a path to graduation. In an effort to aid engaging curriculum at DLA, this year Goff established the JG16 STEAM Lab to help students acquire skills by participating in projects that cultivate critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, intellectual curiosity, and flexibility.

The project brought to life a remodeled creative space to provide inspiration to learn, and equipped the classroom with new furniture, work benches, tools and Lego walls. Goff was able to enhance the STEAM Lab with $10,000 gifted from the NFLPA after winning the 2021 Week 5 NFLPA Community MVP Award. In one of the most food-insecure areas of the country, Goff earned the recognition for hosting a mobile food pantry at Ford Field that provided over 40,000 lbs. of food to over 500 Detroit-area families in need.

Goff's commitment to local schools began in Los Angeles through his many efforts surrounding the Irvine Unified School District. Even after departing from Los Angeles, Goff continued to serve children of IUSC. He hosted virtual reading sessions, school events, book drives and founded Makerspace and STEAM Lab at Warren Elementary School alongside the JG16 Reading Zone. While playing through an uncertain COVID-19 season, Goff donated $250,000 to finance one million meals and provided IUSC with over 20,000 masks for students and their families.

All 32 nominees will receive $40,000 to donate to the charity of their choice. The winner earns up to $250,000 to provide to charity.

Cover photo of Jared Goff courtesy of the Detroit Lions

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo