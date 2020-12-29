FootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Cal in NFL: Jared Goff Has Thumb Surgery, Won't Play in Final Game

Some guy named John Wolford will try to get the Rams into the playoffs; Goff might be able to return for postseason
The Los Angeles Rams will try to sneak into the playoffs without the services of former Cal star Jared Goff, who is the Rams starting quarterback.

Rams coach Sean McVay announced Monday that Goff underwent surgery Monday to repair a broken right thumb and will not be available for Sunday's final regular-season game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Screws will be placed into the thumb during the surgery to secure the bone, and McVay said Goff might be able to return for the playoffs.

The Rams (9-6) can assure themselves a spot in the postseason if they beat the Cardinals (8-7). But if the Rams lose that game, the Bears (8-7) could take the last wild-card playoff spot by beating the Packers (12-3).

John Wolford, Goff's backup, will be the Rams' starting quarterback against the Cardinals.  Wolford has never taken a snap in a regular-season NFL game, although he had success in the Alliance of American Football, whose first and only season ended after just eight games in 2019. Wolford, who is 5-foot-11 1/2, played his college football at Wake Forest and was not taken in the 2018 NFL draft. He was on the Rams' practice squad last season.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a leg injury in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and on Monday coach Kliff Kingsbury would not say whether Murray would play on Sunday. If Murray cannot play, Chris Streveler would be Arizona's starting quarterback.

Goff injured his thumb in the closing moments of the third quarter in Sunday's 20-9 loss to Seattle.  It occurred when Goff hit his right hand on the helmet of Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa on Goff's follow thrrough. The pass was completed to tight end Gerald Everett.

"Popped it back into place," Goff said, according to ESPN, "and just finished the game."

Goff completed 6 of 14 passes for 74 yards after the injury.

Goff is a fifth-year pro who has never missed a game since he became a starter with seven games remaining his rookie season. He did not play in the final game of the 2017 season because McVay opted to rest his starters with a playoff berth already assured.

Here is a clip of Goff's injured thumb.

Here is an assessment of Goff's injury by a doctor, shortly after Goff suffered the injury Sunday:

Cover photo of Jafed Goff by Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

