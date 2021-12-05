Skip to main content
    December 5, 2021
    Cal in NFL: Jared Goff's TD Pass on Last Play Gives Lions First Win

    Keenan Allen catches two touchdown passes in Chargers' win
    Former Cal star Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game to give the Detroit Lions their first win of the season, a 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

    Goff was outstanding in the first half, when he completed 13-of-17 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, giving the Lions a 20-6 lead at halftime.  However, he struggled in the second half, and it seemed the Lions were headed for their 11th loss when the Vikings scored with 1:50 left to take a 27-23 lead. Minnesota was set up for that go-ahead touchdown when Goff fumbled while trying to pass on a fourth-and-1 play from the Lions' 28-yard line.

    After the Vikings' go-ahead touchdown, Goff led a 75-yard drive for the winning score. He completed eight passes to get the Lions to the Minnesota 11-yard line with eight seconds left. Goff threw an incompletion on the next play, but on a fourth-down play with four seconds remaining, Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown with an 11-yard touchdown pass to give Detroit the win.

    Goff finished the game 25-for-41 for 296 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

    Another former Cal standout, Keenan Allen, had a strong performance in the Los Angeles Chargers' 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Allen had five receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw a completion to Justin Herbert on a two-point conversion.

    More information about former Cal players in the NFL will be added later.

    Cover photo of Keenan Allen is by Joseph Maiorana, USA TODAY Sports

    Cal in NFL: Jared Goff's TD Pass on Last Play Gives Lions First Win

